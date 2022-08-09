|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|3
|11
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.236
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Chavis 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Madris 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|a-Allen ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Mitchell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|b-Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|c-VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.261
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|McCarthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.202
|1-Alcántara pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Perdomo ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|02x_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Madris in the 8th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. c-struck out for Delay in the 9th.
1-ran for Beer in the 8th.
E_Chavis (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). RBIs_Marte 2 (39). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5). CS_Thomas (3), Madris (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Arizona 4 (Varsho 3, Beer). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 1; Arizona 3 for 9.
GIDP_Cruz, Thomas.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Madris); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Beede
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|3.57
|Bañuelos, L, 0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|5.23
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.51
|Y.Ramirez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|6.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 7-2
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|89
|3.12
|Mantiply, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.05
|Kennedy, S, 7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|3.13
Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.