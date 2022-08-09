PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals27030311
Marcano lf300013.236
Newman 2b400002.267
Reynolds cf301011.259
Gamel dh301000.244
Chavis 3b-1b301001.250
Madris 1b100010.198
a-Allen ph-rf100001.158
Cruz ss300000.204
Mitchell rf200000.204
b-Hayes ph-3b100001.245
Delay c200001.268
c-VanMeter ph100001.181

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2936224
Rojas 3b411000.271
Thomas cf401000.254
Marte 2b401201.261
Walker 1b301000.204
Varsho rf400002.241
McCarthy lf200011.254
Beer dh301000.202
1-Alcántara pr-dh000000.208
C.Kelly c200010.228
Perdomo ss321000.201

Pittsburgh000000000_031
Arizona00000102x_360

a-struck out for Madris in the 8th. b-struck out for Mitchell in the 8th. c-struck out for Delay in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 8th.

E_Chavis (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). RBIs_Marte 2 (39). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5). CS_Thomas (3), Madris (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 1 (Chavis); Arizona 4 (Varsho 3, Beer). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 1; Arizona 3 for 9.

GIDP_Cruz, Thomas.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Cruz, Madris); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Beede32-320012573.57
Bañuelos, L, 0-1211001215.23
De Los Santos11-300001143.51
Y.Ramirez132210276.00
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 7-2730028893.12
Mantiply, H, 14100002112.05
Kennedy, S, 7-10100011123.13

Inherited runners-scored_Bañuelos 1-0. HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).

