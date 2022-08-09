|Pittsburgh
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|6
|2
|Marcano lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chavis 3b-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Madris 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cruz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hayes ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Delay c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|VanMeter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|02x
|—
|3
E_Chavis (5). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Pittsburgh
|Beede
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bañuelos L,0-1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Y.Ramirez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Gallen W,7-2
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Mantiply H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy S,7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bañuelos pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).
