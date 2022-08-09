PittsburghArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals27030Totals29362
Marcano lf3000Rojas 3b4110
Newman 2b4000Thomas cf4010
Reynolds cf3010Marte 2b4012
Gamel dh3010Walker 1b3010
Chavis 3b-1b3010Varsho rf4000
Madris 1b1000McCarthy lf2000
Allen ph-rf1000Beer dh3010
Cruz ss3000Alcántara pr-dh0000
Mitchell rf2000C.Kelly c2000
Hayes ph-3b1000Perdomo ss3210
Delay c2000
VanMeter ph1000

Pittsburgh0000000000
Arizona00000102x3

E_Chavis (5). DP_Pittsburgh 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Arizona 5. 2B_Walker (14). SB_McCarthy (6), Perdomo (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Pittsburgh
Beede32-320012
Bañuelos L,0-1211001
De Los Santos11-300001
Y.Ramirez132210
Arizona
Gallen W,7-2730028
Mantiply H,14100002
Kennedy S,7-10100011

Bañuelos pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Y.Ramirez (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:36. A_11,275 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

