San DiegoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals343103
Kim 2b4000Marte 2b4000
Tatis Jr. dh4010Carroll cf-lf4110
Soto lf4010Pham lf4121
Machado 3b4030Thomas cf0000
Bogaerts ss3000Walker 1b4132
Cronenworth 1b4000Gurriel Jr. dh4020
Campusano c3000Kennedy 3b3000
Azocar rf3000Perdomo 3b0000
Grisham cf3000McCarthy rf4000
Ahmed ss4000
C.Kelly c3020

San Diego0000000000
Arizona10200000x3

LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 8. 2B_Machado 2 (16), Carroll (23), Pham 2 (2), C.Kelly (3). HR_Walker (24). SB_Pham (3).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Hill L,0-231-373314
Avila42-330002
Arizona
Gallen W,12-5640018
Castro H,10100001
Ginkel H,2100000
Sewald S,1-2110001

WP_Avila.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:23. A_41,351 (48,359).

