|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Tatis Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Campusano c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Azocar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|1
|6
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Thomas cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Kennedy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Perdomo 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|Arizona
|102
|000
|00x_3
|10
|0
LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 8. 2B_Machado 2 (16), Carroll (23), Pham 2 (2), C.Kelly (3). HR_Walker (24), off Hill. RBIs_Pham (6), Walker 2 (73). SB_Pham (3).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Campusano, Bogaerts 2); Arizona 4 (Marte, Kennedy 2, McCarthy). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-2
|3
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|4
|83
|12.79
|Avila
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|54
|0.98
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 12-5
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|8
|98
|3.24
|Castro, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.97
|Ginkel, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.96
|Sewald, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|13.50
Inherited runners-scored_Avila 1-0. WP_Avila.
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:23. A_41,351 (48,359).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.