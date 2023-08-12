San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32050110
Kim 2b400001.286
Tatis Jr. dh401002.260
Soto lf401000.271
Machado 3b403001.256
Bogaerts ss300011.270
Cronenworth 1b400000.227
Campusano c300001.316
Azocar rf300002.222
Grisham cf300002.210

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34310316
Marte 2b400000.281
Carroll cf-lf411001.271
Pham lf412100.207
Thomas cf000000.237
Walker 1b413201.268
Gurriel Jr. dh402001.256
Kennedy 3b300010.000
Perdomo 3b000000.266
McCarthy rf400000.248
Ahmed ss400002.216
C.Kelly c302001.226

San Diego000000000_050
Arizona10200000x_3100

LOB_San Diego 6, Arizona 8. 2B_Machado 2 (16), Carroll (23), Pham 2 (2), C.Kelly (3). HR_Walker (24), off Hill. RBIs_Pham (6), Walker 2 (73). SB_Pham (3).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 3 (Campusano, Bogaerts 2); Arizona 4 (Marte, Kennedy 2, McCarthy). RISP_San Diego 0 for 4; Arizona 3 for 8.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hill, L, 0-231-3733148312.79
Avila42-330002540.98
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 12-5640018983.24
Castro, H, 1010000193.97
Ginkel, H, 2100000151.96
Sewald, S, 1-21100011213.50

Inherited runners-scored_Avila 1-0. WP_Avila.

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:23. A_41,351 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you