First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 6 (McNabb, Whitecloud), 11:03. 2, Arizona, Gostisbehere 9 (Galchenyuk, Chychrun), 14:16.
Third Period_3, Arizona, Schmaltz 10 (Stralman, Boyd), 3:16. 4, Arizona, Schmaltz 11 (Keller), 19:29 (en).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-12-16_44. Arizona 9-13-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Brossoit 9-5-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 7-12-3 (44-43).
A_11,934 (17,125). T_2:21.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.