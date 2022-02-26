|Vegas
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Arizona
|0
|1
|2
|—
|3
First Period_None. Penalties_Ritchie, ARI (Interference), 1:47; Crouse, ARI (Hooking), 4:59; Amadio, LV (Interference), 15:20.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Carrier 6 (McNabb, Whitecloud), 11:03. 2, Arizona, Gostisbehere 9 (Galchenyuk, Chychrun), 14:16. Penalties_Whitecloud, LV (High Sticking), 18:13.
Third Period_3, Arizona, Schmaltz 10 (Stralman, Boyd), 3:16. 4, Arizona, Schmaltz 11 (Keller), 19:29 (en). Penalties_Stephenson, LV (Tripping), 8:17.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-12-16_44. Arizona 9-13-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Brossoit 9-5-3 (31 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Wedgewood 7-12-3 (44-43).
A_11,934 (17,125). T_2:21.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Bryan Pancich.