|Arizona
|9
|14
|13
|0
|—
|36
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|14
|—
|23
First Quarter
Ari_Baccellia 4 pass from McSorley (kick failed), 11:08. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Benjamin kick return to Arizona 20; McSorley 12 run. Arizona 6, Cincinnati 0.
Ari_FG Prater 27, 1:48. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: McSorley 30 pass to Dortch; McSorley 21 pass to Ward. Arizona 9, Cincinnati 0.
Second Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 23, 13:37. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Browning 36 pass to Taylor; Browning 13 pass to Taylor; Browning 23 pass to Pryor; Browning 10 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-15. Arizona 9, Cincinnati 3.
Cin_FG McPherson 58, 9:49. Drive: 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:44. Key Play: Browning 7 pass to Moss on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 9, Cincinnati 6.
Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 6:33. Drive: 3 plays, 21 yards, 1:07. Key Play: McSorley 15 pass to Bolden. Arizona 16, Cincinnati 6.
Cin_FG McPherson 56, 3:58. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 2:35. Key Play: Evans kick return to Cincinnati 37. Arizona 16, Cincinnati 9.
Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 1:29. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: McSorley 13 pass to Seikovits; McSorley 36 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-6; McSorley 16 run on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 23, Cincinnati 9.
Third Quarter
Ari_Kirklin 5 pass from Guarantano (kick failed), 10:50. Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Guarantano 10 pass to Ingram on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 29, Cincinnati 9.
Ari_Ingram 1 run (Prater kick), 2:40. Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 5:47. Key Plays: Ingram 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Guarantano 16 pass to Yelder; Ingram 11 run. Arizona 36, Cincinnati 9.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Patrick 1 run (McPherson kick), 7:33. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Browning 31 pass to Patrick; Browning 8 run on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 36, Cincinnati 16.
Cin_Pryor 25 pass from Plitt (McPherson kick), 1:14. Drive: 11 plays, 94 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Patrick 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Plitt 30 pass to Pryor; Plitt 6 pass to S.Washington on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23.
A_60,760.
|Ari
|Cin
|FIRST DOWNS
|23
|16
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|3
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|6-11
|8-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|310
|339
|Total Plays
|63
|64
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|112
|62
|Rushes
|28
|28
|Avg per rush
|4.0
|2.214
|NET YARDS PASSING
|198
|277
|Sacked-Yds lost
|3-19
|3-18
|Gross-Yds passing
|217
|295
|Completed-Att.
|20-32
|22-33
|Had Intercepted
|0
|0
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.657
|7.694
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|7-6-4
|6-4-4
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-50.0
|5-47.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|127
|89
|Punt Returns
|5-89
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|3-85
|Interceptions
|0-0
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|2-20
|11-104
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|4-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|27:47
|32:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, McSorley 4-32, Ingram 7-27, Ward 6-15, Benjamin 5-14, Guarantano 4-10, Pledger 1-8, Bolden 1-6. Cincinnati, Patrick 9-30, Browning 4-14, T.Williams 6-14, Plitt 1-7, Evans 8-(minus 3).
PASSING_Arizona, McSorley 13-22-0-163, Guarantano 7-10-0-54. Cincinnati, Browning 13-24-0-190, Plitt 6-6-0-76, Allen 3-3-0-29.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Isabella 4-57, Dortch 4-53, Ward 2-26, Ingram 2-18, Yelder 2-18, Ateman 2-8, Bolden 1-15, Seikovits 1-13, Kirklin 1-5, Baccellia 1-4. Cincinnati, Pryor 4-89, Taylor 4-74, Moss 3-29, Patrick 2-39, Washington 2-19, Irwin 2-13, Sorenson 2-6, T.Williams 1-12, Evans 1-9, Lassiter 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Dortch 5-89. Cincinnati, Lassiter 1-4, P.Williams 1-0.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Bolden 1-20, Benjamin 1-18. Cincinnati, Lassiter 2-44, Evans 1-41.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Whittaker 7-0-0, M.Jones 4-1-0, Niemann 3-3-0, Ledbetter 3-0-0, Ringo 3-0-0, Wiggins 2-3-0, Dimukeje 2-1-2, Borders 2-1-0, Jackson 2-1-0, Wilson 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Luketa 2-0-0, Turner 1-2-0, Daley 1-1-0, Lemonier 1-0-1, Davis 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Washington 1-0-0, Collins 0-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Johnston 4-0-0, K.Jones 3-2-0, Scales 3-1-0, Davis-Gaither 3-0-0, Henderson 3-0-0, D.Davis 2-3-.5, Carter 2-2-0, Anderson 2-1-0, Daramy-Swaray 2-0-0, J.Davis 2-0-0, George 2-0-0, Radley-Hiles 2-0-0, Mic.Thomas 1-2-0, Johnson 1-1-.5, Spence 1-1-.5, Bailey 1-1-0, C.Sample 1-1-0, Gunter 1-0-1, D.Hill 1-0-0, Tisdale 1-0-0, Hicks 0-1-.5, Hood 0-1-0, Wells 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Cincinnati, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.
