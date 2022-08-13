Arizona91413036
Cincinnati0901423

First Quarter

Ari_Baccellia 4 pass from McSorley (kick failed), 11:08. Drive: 10 plays, 79 yards, 3:52. Key Plays: Benjamin kick return to Arizona 20; McSorley 12 run. Arizona 6, Cincinnati 0.

Ari_FG Prater 27, 1:48. Drive: 8 plays, 61 yards, 3:57. Key Plays: McSorley 30 pass to Dortch; McSorley 21 pass to Ward. Arizona 9, Cincinnati 0.

Second Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 23, 13:37. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 3:11. Key Plays: Browning 36 pass to Taylor; Browning 13 pass to Taylor; Browning 23 pass to Pryor; Browning 10 pass to Taylor on 3rd-and-15. Arizona 9, Cincinnati 3.

Cin_FG McPherson 58, 9:49. Drive: 7 plays, 21 yards, 2:44. Key Play: Browning 7 pass to Moss on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 9, Cincinnati 6.

Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 6:33. Drive: 3 plays, 21 yards, 1:07. Key Play: McSorley 15 pass to Bolden. Arizona 16, Cincinnati 6.

Cin_FG McPherson 56, 3:58. Drive: 7 plays, 25 yards, 2:35. Key Play: Evans kick return to Cincinnati 37. Arizona 16, Cincinnati 9.

Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 1:29. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:29. Key Plays: McSorley 13 pass to Seikovits; McSorley 36 pass to Isabella on 3rd-and-6; McSorley 16 run on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 23, Cincinnati 9.

Third Quarter

Ari_Kirklin 5 pass from Guarantano (kick failed), 10:50. Drive: 5 plays, 25 yards, 2:33. Key Play: Guarantano 10 pass to Ingram on 3rd-and-1. Arizona 29, Cincinnati 9.

Ari_Ingram 1 run (Prater kick), 2:40. Drive: 10 plays, 64 yards, 5:47. Key Plays: Ingram 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Guarantano 16 pass to Yelder; Ingram 11 run. Arizona 36, Cincinnati 9.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Patrick 1 run (McPherson kick), 7:33. Drive: 8 plays, 53 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Browning 31 pass to Patrick; Browning 8 run on 3rd-and-5. Arizona 36, Cincinnati 16.

Cin_Pryor 25 pass from Plitt (McPherson kick), 1:14. Drive: 11 plays, 94 yards, 4:43. Key Plays: Patrick 7 run on 3rd-and-1; Plitt 30 pass to Pryor; Plitt 6 pass to S.Washington on 3rd-and-2. Arizona 36, Cincinnati 23.

A_60,760.

AriCin
FIRST DOWNS2316
Rushing94
Passing1111
Penalty31
THIRD DOWN EFF6-118-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-00-0
TOTAL NET YARDS310339
Total Plays6364
Avg Gain4.95.3
NET YARDS RUSHING11262
Rushes2828
Avg per rush4.02.214
NET YARDS PASSING198277
Sacked-Yds lost3-193-18
Gross-Yds passing217295
Completed-Att.20-3222-33
Had Intercepted00
Yards-Pass Play5.6577.694
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB7-6-46-4-4
PUNTS-Avg.4-50.05-47.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE12789
Punt Returns5-892-4
Kickoff Returns2-383-85
Interceptions0-00-0
PENALTIES-Yds2-2011-104
FUMBLES-Lost1-04-1
TIME OF POSSESSION27:4732:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, McSorley 4-32, Ingram 7-27, Ward 6-15, Benjamin 5-14, Guarantano 4-10, Pledger 1-8, Bolden 1-6. Cincinnati, Patrick 9-30, Browning 4-14, T.Williams 6-14, Plitt 1-7, Evans 8-(minus 3).

PASSING_Arizona, McSorley 13-22-0-163, Guarantano 7-10-0-54. Cincinnati, Browning 13-24-0-190, Plitt 6-6-0-76, Allen 3-3-0-29.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Isabella 4-57, Dortch 4-53, Ward 2-26, Ingram 2-18, Yelder 2-18, Ateman 2-8, Bolden 1-15, Seikovits 1-13, Kirklin 1-5, Baccellia 1-4. Cincinnati, Pryor 4-89, Taylor 4-74, Moss 3-29, Patrick 2-39, Washington 2-19, Irwin 2-13, Sorenson 2-6, T.Williams 1-12, Evans 1-9, Lassiter 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Arizona, Dortch 5-89. Cincinnati, Lassiter 1-4, P.Williams 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Arizona, Bolden 1-20, Benjamin 1-18. Cincinnati, Lassiter 2-44, Evans 1-41.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Arizona, Whittaker 7-0-0, M.Jones 4-1-0, Niemann 3-3-0, Ledbetter 3-0-0, Ringo 3-0-0, Wiggins 2-3-0, Dimukeje 2-1-2, Borders 2-1-0, Jackson 2-1-0, Wilson 2-1-0, Lawrence 2-0-0, Luketa 2-0-0, Turner 1-2-0, Daley 1-1-0, Lemonier 1-0-1, Davis 1-0-0, Sanders 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Washington 1-0-0, Collins 0-1-0, Hamilton 0-1-0, Woods 0-1-0. Cincinnati, Johnston 4-0-0, K.Jones 3-2-0, Scales 3-1-0, Davis-Gaither 3-0-0, Henderson 3-0-0, D.Davis 2-3-.5, Carter 2-2-0, Anderson 2-1-0, Daramy-Swaray 2-0-0, J.Davis 2-0-0, George 2-0-0, Radley-Hiles 2-0-0, Mic.Thomas 1-2-0, Johnson 1-1-.5, Spence 1-1-.5, Bailey 1-1-0, C.Sample 1-1-0, Gunter 1-0-1, D.Hill 1-0-0, Tisdale 1-0-0, Hicks 0-1-.5, Hood 0-1-0, Wells 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Arizona, None. Cincinnati, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Jeff Lamberth, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

