Arizona91413036
Cincinnati0901423

First Quarter

Ari_Baccellia 4 pass from McSorley (kick failed), 11:08.

Ari_FG Prater 27, 1:48.

Second Quarter

Cin_FG McPherson 23, 13:37.

Cin_FG McPherson 58, 9:49.

Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 6:33.

Cin_FG McPherson 56, 3:58.

Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 1:29.

Third Quarter

Ari_Kirklin 5 pass from Guarantano (kick failed), 10:50.

Ari_Ingram 1 run (Prater kick), 2:40.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Patrick 1 run (McPherson kick), 7:33.

Cin_Pryor 25 pass from Plitt (McPherson kick), 1:14.

A_60,760.

AriCin
First downs2316
Total Net Yards310339
Rushes-yards28-11228-62
Passing198277
Punt Returns5-892-4
Kickoff Returns2-383-85
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int20-32-022-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-193-18
Punts4-50.05-47.0
Fumbles-Lost1-04-1
Penalties-Yards2-2011-104
Time of Possession27:4732:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Arizona, McSorley 4-32, Ingram 7-27, Ward 6-15, Benjamin 5-14, Guarantano 4-10, Pledger 1-8, Bolden 1-6. Cincinnati, Patrick 9-30, Browning 4-14, T.Williams 6-14, Plitt 1-7, Evans 8-(minus 3).

PASSING_Arizona, McSorley 13-22-0-163, Guarantano 7-10-0-54. Cincinnati, Browning 13-24-0-190, Plitt 6-6-0-76, Allen 3-3-0-29.

RECEIVING_Arizona, Isabella 4-57, Dortch 4-53, Ward 2-26, Ingram 2-18, Yelder 2-18, Ateman 2-8, Bolden 1-15, Seikovits 1-13, Kirklin 1-5, Baccellia 1-4. Cincinnati, Pryor 4-89, Taylor 4-74, Moss 3-29, Patrick 2-39, Washington 2-19, Irwin 2-13, Sorenson 2-6, T.Williams 1-12, Evans 1-9, Lassiter 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you