|Arizona
|9
|14
|13
|0
|—
|36
|Cincinnati
|0
|9
|0
|14
|—
|23
First Quarter
Ari_Baccellia 4 pass from McSorley (kick failed), 11:08.
Ari_FG Prater 27, 1:48.
Second Quarter
Cin_FG McPherson 23, 13:37.
Cin_FG McPherson 58, 9:49.
Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 6:33.
Cin_FG McPherson 56, 3:58.
Ari_Ward 1 run (Prater kick), 1:29.
Third Quarter
Ari_Kirklin 5 pass from Guarantano (kick failed), 10:50.
Ari_Ingram 1 run (Prater kick), 2:40.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_Patrick 1 run (McPherson kick), 7:33.
Cin_Pryor 25 pass from Plitt (McPherson kick), 1:14.
A_60,760.
|Ari
|Cin
|First downs
|23
|16
|Total Net Yards
|310
|339
|Rushes-yards
|28-112
|28-62
|Passing
|198
|277
|Punt Returns
|5-89
|2-4
|Kickoff Returns
|2-38
|3-85
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-32-0
|22-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-19
|3-18
|Punts
|4-50.0
|5-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|4-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|11-104
|Time of Possession
|27:47
|32:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Arizona, McSorley 4-32, Ingram 7-27, Ward 6-15, Benjamin 5-14, Guarantano 4-10, Pledger 1-8, Bolden 1-6. Cincinnati, Patrick 9-30, Browning 4-14, T.Williams 6-14, Plitt 1-7, Evans 8-(minus 3).
PASSING_Arizona, McSorley 13-22-0-163, Guarantano 7-10-0-54. Cincinnati, Browning 13-24-0-190, Plitt 6-6-0-76, Allen 3-3-0-29.
RECEIVING_Arizona, Isabella 4-57, Dortch 4-53, Ward 2-26, Ingram 2-18, Yelder 2-18, Ateman 2-8, Bolden 1-15, Seikovits 1-13, Kirklin 1-5, Baccellia 1-4. Cincinnati, Pryor 4-89, Taylor 4-74, Moss 3-29, Patrick 2-39, Washington 2-19, Irwin 2-13, Sorenson 2-6, T.Williams 1-12, Evans 1-9, Lassiter 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
