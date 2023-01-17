|Detroit
|0
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
|Arizona
|0
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
Arizona won shootout 2-0
First Period_None. Penalties_Raymond, DET (High Sticking), 16:34; Hayton, ARI (Holding), 17:54.
Second Period_1, Detroit, Larkin 15 (Seider, Bertuzzi), 8:34 (pp). 2, Arizona, Bjugstad 11 (Chychrun, Crouse), 11:09. Penalties_Bjugstad, ARI (Holding), 8:30; Bjugstad, ARI (Tripping), 16:36.
Third Period_3, Detroit, Suter 6 (Fabbri), 4:51. 4, Detroit, Perron 14 (Rasmussen, Copp), 5:49. 5, Arizona, Boyd 5 (Crouse, Stecher), 6:43. 6, Arizona, Guenther 5 (Crouse, Bjugstad), 7:53. Penalties_Walman, DET (Holding), 12:50.
Overtime_None. Penalties_None.
Shootout_Arizona 2 (Schmaltz G, Bjugstad G), Detroit 0 (Perron NG, Larkin NG).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 17-13-9-1_40. Arizona 7-4-10-2_23.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Hellberg 3-3-1 (23 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Ingram 3-9-1 (40-37).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:37.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, CJ Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.