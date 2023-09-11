ArizonaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals354104Totals30363
Marte 2b5021Nimmo cf4010
Carroll cf-rf5000Lindor ss4000
Pham rf5231McNeil lf4131
Herrera c0000Alonso 1b3100
Walker 1b4000Stewart rf3110
Gurriel Jr. lf3100Mauricio 2b3012
Longoria dh2011Baty dh2000
P.Smith ph-dh1010Vientos 3b3000
Rivera 3b1001Araúz 3b0000
J.Peterson ph-3b1000Vogelbach ph1000
Lawlar ss2000Narváez c3000
Perdomo ph-ss2000Locastro pr0000
Zavala c3020
Thomas ph-cf1110

Arizona0002000114
New York0003000003

E_Pham (3). DP_Arizona 1, New York 1. LOB_Arizona 8, New York 7. 2B_Pham (15), Marte (25), Mauricio (2), Stewart (7). HR_Pham (10), McNeil (8). SB_Mauricio (4), Locastro (6). SF_Rivera (3). S_Baty (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Davies443335
K.Nelson220001
Frías100001
Ginkel W,9-0100002
Sewald S,12-14100021
New York
Quintana552224
Reid-Foley H,3100013
Raley H,24110000
Gott BS,1-5121100
D.Smith L,4-6121100

HBP_Frías (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.

T_2:50. A_25,230 (42,136).

