|Arizona
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Herrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mauricio 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Longoria dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Baty dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vientos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Araúz 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Peterson ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vogelbach ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lawlar ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ph-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zavala c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Thomas ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|200
|011
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|300
|000
|—
|3
E_Pham (3). DP_Arizona 1, New York 1. LOB_Arizona 8, New York 7. 2B_Pham (15), Marte (25), Mauricio (2), Stewart (7). HR_Pham (10), McNeil (8). SB_Mauricio (4), Locastro (6). SF_Rivera (3). S_Baty (1).
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Frías (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Rob Drake; Second, John Bacon; Third, Bill Miller.
T_2:50. A_25,230 (42,136).
