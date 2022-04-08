San DiegoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29242Totals26433
Nola c4011Varsho cf4000
Machado 3b3000Marte 2b4000
Cronenworth 2b2000Peralta lf2000
Voit dh2001Walker 1b3100
Myers rf4000P.Smith rf2010
Hosmer 1b4010McCarthy pr0100
Profar lf3010C.Kelly c3100
Azocar pr-lf0000Beer dh4123
Kim ss3200Ellis 3b2000
Grisham cf4010Hummel ph0000
Alcántara 3b0000
Perdomo ss2000

San Diego0011000002
Arizona0000000044

DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Hosmer (1). HR_Beer (1). SB_Kim (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Darvish600043
Hill H,12-320000
Johnson H,111-300013
Suarez L,0-1003320
Stammen BS,0-1011100
Arizona
Bumgarner311142
Weaver2-331100
Poppen11-300010
Pérez11-300001
Ramirez12-300011
Mantiply W,1-0100011

Suarez pitched to 3 batters in the 9th, Stammen pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Suarez (C.Kelly). WP_Suarez, Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:18. A_35,508 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you