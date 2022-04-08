San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2924275
Nola c401100.250
Machado 3b300010.000
Cronenworth 2b200020.000
Voit dh200120.000
Myers rf400002.000
Hosmer 1b401000.250
Profar lf301011.333
1-Azocar pr-lf000000---
Kim ss320011.000
Grisham cf401001.250

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2643376
Varsho cf400001.000
Marte 2b400002.000
Peralta lf200021.000
Walker 1b310010.000
P.Smith rf201020.500
2-McCarthy pr010000---
C.Kelly c310000.000
Beer dh412301.500
Ellis 3b200000.000
a-Hummel ph000010---
Alcántara 3b000000---
Perdomo ss200011.000

San Diego001100000_240
Arizona000000004_430

No outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Ellis in the 7th.

1-ran for Profar in the 9th. 2-ran for P.Smith in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, Arizona 6. 2B_Hosmer (1). HR_Beer (1), off Stammen. RBIs_Voit (1), Nola (1), Beer 3 (3). SB_Kim (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 4 (Profar, Myers 2, Machado); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_San Diego 1 for 5; Arizona 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Nola. GIDP_Voit, Myers, C.Kelly.

DP_San Diego 1 (Kim, Cronenworth, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish600043920.00
Hill, H, 12-320000100.00
Johnson, H, 111-300013240.00
Suarez, L, 0-100332015Inf
Stammen, BS, 0-10111002Inf
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bumgarner311142683.00
Weaver2-3311002313.50
Poppen11-300010200.00
Pérez11-300001170.00
Ramirez12-300011190.00
Mantiply, W, 1-0100011180.00

Stammen pitched to 1 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Stammen 3-3, Poppen 2-0. HBP_Suarez (C.Kelly). WP_Suarez, Stammen.

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:18. A_35,508 (48,686).

