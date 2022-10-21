New Orleans7731734
Arizona3257742

First Quarter

NO_Shaheed 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 13:02.

Ari_FG Blankenship 50, 10:54.

Second Quarter

Ari_FG Blankenship 28, 13:15.

NO_Hill 3 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33.

Ari_K.Ingram 2 run (Benjamin run), 2:28.

Ari_Wilson 38 interception return (kick failed), 1:50.

Ari_I.Simmons 56 interception return (Ertz pass from Murray), :46.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 25, 9:44.

Ari_Dortch 5 pass from Murray (Blankenship kick), :32.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Johnson 17 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 11:12.

Ari_Benjamin 5 run (Blankenship kick), 6:22.

NO_Johnson 1 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 3:15.

NO_FG Lutz 45, :43.

A_63,290.

NOAri
First downs2521
Total Net Yards494326
Rushes-yards22-8529-137
Passing409189
Punt Returns2-280-0
Kickoff Returns1-232-48
Interceptions Ret.0-03-94
Comp-Att-Int32-49-320-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-02-15
Punts2-47.04-44.25
Fumbles-Lost0-02-0
Penalties-Yards8-494-20
Time of Possession28:2431:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-49, Dalton 4-21, Hill 3-9, Ingram 4-6. Arizona, Benjamin 12-92, Murray 7-30, Ingram 9-14, Dortch 1-1.

PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 30-47-3-361, Hill 2-2-0-48. Arizona, Murray 20-29-0-204.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Olave 7-106, Kamara 7-56, Smith 5-59, Johnson 5-32, Ingram 3-16, Callaway 2-20, White 1-64, Shaheed 1-53, Hill 1-3. Arizona, Hopkins 10-103, Benjamin 4-21, Ingram 2-23, Ertz 2-21, Moore 1-31, Dortch 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

