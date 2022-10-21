|New Orleans
|7
|7
|3
|17
|—
|34
|Arizona
|3
|25
|7
|7
|—
|42
First Quarter
NO_Shaheed 53 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 13:02.
Ari_FG Blankenship 50, 10:54.
Second Quarter
Ari_FG Blankenship 28, 13:15.
NO_Hill 3 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 10:33.
Ari_K.Ingram 2 run (Benjamin run), 2:28.
Ari_Wilson 38 interception return (kick failed), 1:50.
Ari_I.Simmons 56 interception return (Ertz pass from Murray), :46.
Third Quarter
NO_FG Lutz 25, 9:44.
Ari_Dortch 5 pass from Murray (Blankenship kick), :32.
Fourth Quarter
NO_Johnson 17 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 11:12.
Ari_Benjamin 5 run (Blankenship kick), 6:22.
NO_Johnson 1 pass from Dalton (Lutz kick), 3:15.
NO_FG Lutz 45, :43.
A_63,290.
|NO
|Ari
|First downs
|25
|21
|Total Net Yards
|494
|326
|Rushes-yards
|22-85
|29-137
|Passing
|409
|189
|Punt Returns
|2-28
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|2-48
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-94
|Comp-Att-Int
|32-49-3
|20-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-15
|Punts
|2-47.0
|4-44.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-49
|4-20
|Time of Possession
|28:24
|31:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 11-49, Dalton 4-21, Hill 3-9, Ingram 4-6. Arizona, Benjamin 12-92, Murray 7-30, Ingram 9-14, Dortch 1-1.
PASSING_New Orleans, Dalton 30-47-3-361, Hill 2-2-0-48. Arizona, Murray 20-29-0-204.
RECEIVING_New Orleans, Olave 7-106, Kamara 7-56, Smith 5-59, Johnson 5-32, Ingram 3-16, Callaway 2-20, White 1-64, Shaheed 1-53, Hill 1-3. Arizona, Hopkins 10-103, Benjamin 4-21, Ingram 2-23, Ertz 2-21, Moore 1-31, Dortch 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
