|Anaheim
|1
|1
|2
|0
|—
|4
|Arizona
|1
|2
|1
|1
|—
|5
First Period_1, Arizona, Fischer 13 (McBain, Moser), 12:12. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 20 (Strome), 14:21.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 24 (Boyd, Soderstrom), 6:33 (pp). 4, Arizona, Keller 37 (Schmaltz, Moser), 9:06. 5, Anaheim, Strome 15 (Grant, Jones), 12:01.
Third Period_6, Anaheim, Henrique 21 (Strome, Zegras), 5:46 (pp). 7, Anaheim, Jones 8 (Grant), 18:06. 8, Arizona, Maccelli 11 (Schmaltz, Keller), 19:24.
Overtime_9, Arizona, Hayton 19 (Maccelli, Valimaki), 4:00.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 9-9-8-3_29. Arizona 10-8-17-3_38.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; Arizona 1 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Eriksson Ek 0-0-1 (38 shots-33 saves). Arizona, Prosvetov 4-2-0 (29-25).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:38.
Referees_Morgan MacPhee, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Caleb Apperson, Trent Knorr.
