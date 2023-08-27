CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30242110
Friedl cf301100.273
McLain 2b400003.290
De La Cruz ss400002.245
Steer lf310011.270
Martini dh200001.333
a-Senzel ph-dh200000.220
Encarnacion-Strand 1b300002.234
N.Marte 3b301100.240
Benson rf311001.272
Stephenson c301000.247

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2858557
Carroll rf322011.281
K.Marte 2b311110.274
Pham lf312010.250
Walker 1b300100.270
Gurriel Jr. dh311110.253
Longoria 3b301100.237
Peterson 3b000000.178
Thomas cf401102.246
Moreno c300012.282
Perdomo ss300002.270

Cincinnati000001100_240
Arizona00100013x_580

a-flied out for Martini in the 7th.

LOB_Cincinnati 3, Arizona 6. 2B_K.Marte (20). HR_Gurriel Jr. (20), off Ashcraft. RBIs_Friedl (48), N.Marte (2), K.Marte (68), Gurriel Jr. (67), Walker (87), Longoria (25), Thomas (25). SB_Carroll (40), Pham (6). SF_Friedl, Walker, Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Arizona 2 (Moreno, Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 2; Arizona 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Senzel. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (N.Marte, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand).

CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ashcraft62-372215914.73
Gibaut, L, 8-31-302221143.39
Sims111121243.81
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cecconi52-331105842.57
Mantiply2-301111136.29
McGough, W, 2-712-310003264.29
Thompson, S, 1-1100001110.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0, Sims 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, McGough 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:36. A_26,574 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you