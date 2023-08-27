|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|1
|10
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|McLain 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.290
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Steer lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Martini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Senzel ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Encarnacion-Strand 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|N.Marte 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Benson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|5
|7
|Carroll rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.253
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.178
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.282
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|100_2
|4
|0
|Arizona
|001
|000
|13x_5
|8
|0
a-flied out for Martini in the 7th.
LOB_Cincinnati 3, Arizona 6. 2B_K.Marte (20). HR_Gurriel Jr. (20), off Ashcraft. RBIs_Friedl (48), N.Marte (2), K.Marte (68), Gurriel Jr. (67), Walker (87), Longoria (25), Thomas (25). SB_Carroll (40), Pham (6). SF_Friedl, Walker, Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 0; Arizona 2 (Moreno, Walker). RISP_Cincinnati 1 for 2; Arizona 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Senzel. GIDP_Walker.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (N.Marte, McLain, Encarnacion-Strand).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ashcraft
|6
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|5
|91
|4.73
|Gibaut, L, 8-3
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|14
|3.39
|Sims
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|24
|3.81
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cecconi
|5
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|84
|2.57
|Mantiply
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|6.29
|McGough, W, 2-7
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.29
|Thompson, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gibaut 1-0, Sims 2-2, Mantiply 1-0, McGough 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:36. A_26,574 (48,359).
