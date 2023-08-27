|Cincinnati
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|5
|8
|5
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Carroll rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|McLain 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|De La Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Steer lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Martini dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Senzel ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Encrncn-Strnd 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Marte 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Benson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|100
|—
|2
|Arizona
|001
|000
|13x
|—
|5
DP_Cincinnati 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Arizona 6. 2B_K.Marte (20). HR_Gurriel Jr. (20). SB_Carroll (40), Pham (6). SF_Friedl (2), Walker (7), Longoria (3).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_2:36. A_26,574 (48,359).
