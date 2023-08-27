CincinnatiArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30242Totals28585
Friedl cf3011Carroll rf3220
McLain 2b4000K.Marte 2b3111
De La Cruz ss4000Pham lf3120
Steer lf3100Walker 1b3001
Martini dh2000Gurriel Jr. dh3111
Senzel ph-dh2000Longoria 3b3011
Encrncn-Strnd 1b3000Peterson 3b0000
N.Marte 3b3011Thomas cf4011
Benson rf3110Moreno c3000
Stephenson c3010Perdomo ss3000

Cincinnati0000011002
Arizona00100013x5

DP_Cincinnati 1, Arizona 0. LOB_Cincinnati 3, Arizona 6. 2B_K.Marte (20). HR_Gurriel Jr. (20). SB_Carroll (40), Pham (6). SF_Friedl (2), Walker (7), Longoria (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Ashcraft62-372215
Gibaut L,8-31-302221
Sims111121
Arizona
Cecconi52-331105
Mantiply2-301111
McGough W,2-712-310003
Thompson S,1-1100001

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Derek Thomas; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_2:36. A_26,574 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

