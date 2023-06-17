ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3317109
Kwan lf401001.253
Rosario ss400001.237
Ramírez 3b412100.292
Naylor 1b400003.283
Bell dh400000.233
Giménez 2b401002.242
Straw cf301000.233
Brennan rf301000.272
Gallagher c200002.143
a-Fry ph-c101000.261

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33511576
Smith dh311120.201
Marte 2b412110.287
Carroll cf502102.308
Walker 1b402111.261
Gurriel Jr. lf500001.279
McCarthy rf512000.230
Moreno c300011.279
Rojas 3b211011.240
Perdomo ss211110.302

Cleveland000100000_170
Arizona11000210x_5110

a-singled for Gallagher in the 8th.

LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 13. 2B_Walker (18), Perdomo (12), Carroll (18). HR_Ramírez (11), off Gallen. RBIs_Ramírez (41), Walker (43), Perdomo (30), Smith (30), Carroll (36), Marte (30). SB_McCarthy (14). SF_Perdomo. S_Rojas.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Gallagher); Arizona 9 (Marte 2, Smith, Gurriel Jr. 2, Moreno, Carroll, McCarthy 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Arizona 3 for 12.

GIDP_Rosario.

DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Walker).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 0-132-332252824.91
Curry12-362211372.92
De Los Santos12-321113333.21
Hentges10000082.93
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 8-2761107952.96
Chafin110001112.84
McGough100001112.72

Inherited runners-scored_Curry 3-0, De Los Santos 3-0. IBB_off Curry (Walker). WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.

T_2:35. A_27,203 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you