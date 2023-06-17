|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|0
|9
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.283
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|a-Fry ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|7
|6
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.201
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.287
|Carroll cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.308
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.261
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|0
|Arizona
|110
|002
|10x_5
|11
|0
a-singled for Gallagher in the 8th.
LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 13. 2B_Walker (18), Perdomo (12), Carroll (18). HR_Ramírez (11), off Gallen. RBIs_Ramírez (41), Walker (43), Perdomo (30), Smith (30), Carroll (36), Marte (30). SB_McCarthy (14). SF_Perdomo. S_Rojas.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Gallagher); Arizona 9 (Marte 2, Smith, Gurriel Jr. 2, Moreno, Carroll, McCarthy 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 1; Arizona 3 for 12.
GIDP_Rosario.
DP_Arizona 1 (Marte, Walker).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|5
|2
|82
|4.91
|Curry
|1
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|37
|2.92
|De Los Santos
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|33
|3.21
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.93
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 8-2
|7
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|95
|2.96
|Chafin
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.84
|McGough
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.72
Inherited runners-scored_Curry 3-0, De Los Santos 3-0. IBB_off Curry (Walker). WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.
T_2:35. A_27,203 (48,359).
