ClevelandArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33171Totals335115
Kwan lf4010Smith dh3111
Rosario ss4000Marte 2b4121
Ramírez 3b4121Carroll cf5021
Naylor 1b4000Walker 1b4021
Bell dh4000Gurriel Jr. lf5000
Giménez 2b4010McCarthy rf5120
Straw cf3010Moreno c3000
Brennan rf3010Rojas 3b2110
Gallagher c2000Perdomo ss2111
Fry ph-c1010

Cleveland0001000001
Arizona11000210x5

DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 13. 2B_Walker (18), Perdomo (12), Carroll (18). HR_Ramírez (11). SB_McCarthy (14). SF_Perdomo (1). S_Rojas (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Toussaint L,0-132-332252
Curry12-362211
De Los Santos12-321113
Hentges100000
Arizona
Gallen W,8-2761107
Chafin110001
McGough100001

WP_Toussaint.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.

T_2:35. A_27,203 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you