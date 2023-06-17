|Cleveland
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Carroll cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bell dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brennan rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Fry ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Arizona
|110
|002
|10x
|—
|5
DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 5, Arizona 13. 2B_Walker (18), Perdomo (12), Carroll (18). HR_Ramírez (11). SB_McCarthy (14). SF_Perdomo (1). S_Rojas (2).
WP_Toussaint.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Jacob Metz.
T_2:35. A_27,203 (48,359).
