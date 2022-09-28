ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37594113
Varsho cf421111.240
P.Smith dh411001.218
b-Garrett ph-dh100001.309
McCarthy rf512002.286
Walker 1b401301.235
Marte 2b400000.240
Rojas 3b300003.261
Alcántara 3b100001.242
Carroll lf300002.247
C.Kelly c412001.213
Perdomo ss402000.197

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3527239
Peña ss501001.249
Díaz 2b-lf500001.251
Tucker rf401002.262
Bregman 3b300011.262
Vázquez dh401002.247
Mancini 1b311010.189
McCormick lf-cf313210.241
Dubón cf300001.205
a-Altuve ph100000.297
Hensley 2b000000.296
Maldonado c300001.185
c-Diaz ph100000.125

Arizona2000000003_590
Houston0000200000_271

a-lined out for Dubón in the 9th. b-struck out for P.Smith in the 10th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 10th.

E_Verlander (1). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14), off Gallen. RBIs_Walker 3 (91), Varsho (73), McCormick 2 (43). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (P.Smith 3, Perdomo, Rojas); Houston 4 (Altuve 2, Dubón, Díaz). RISP_Arizona 5 for 13; Houston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Peña. GIDP_Dubón, Mancini.

DP_Arizona 2 (Rojas, Marte, Walker; Marte, Perdomo, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen7622161042.46
Ginkel100002203.76
Moronta, W, 2-1110021193.55
Melancon, S, 18-2110000064.67
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Verlander7621181011.80
Montero100002142.47
Pressly100002112.91
W.Smith, L, 0-22-323201133.43
Abreu1-31000042.01

Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 2-2. HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander. PB_Maldonado (9).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).

