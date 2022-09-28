|Arizona
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|2
|Varsho cf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz 2b-lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Vázquez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCormick lf-cf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Alcántara 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Altuve ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hensley 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|200
|000
|000
|—
|5
|Houston
|000
|020
|000
|—
|2
E_Verlander (1). DP_Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker (7).
|7
|6
|2
|1
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).
