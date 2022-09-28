ArizonaHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals37594Totals35272
Varsho cf4211Peña ss5010
P.Smith dh4110Díaz 2b-lf5000
Garrett ph-dh1000Tucker rf4010
McCarthy rf5120Bregman 3b3000
Walker 1b4013Vázquez dh4010
Marte 2b4000Mancini 1b3110
Rojas 3b3000McCormick lf-cf3132
Alcántara 3b1000Dubón cf3000
Carroll lf3000Altuve ph1000
C.Kelly c4120Hensley 2b0000
Perdomo ss4020Maldonado c3000
Diaz ph1000

Arizona20000000035
Houston00002000002

E_Verlander (1). DP_Arizona 2, Houston 0. LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 7. 2B_Varsho (23), C.Kelly (17), Mancini (7). HR_McCormick (14). SB_McCarthy 2 (21), C.Kelly (2), Tucker (25), Varsho (14). SF_Walker (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen762216
Ginkel100002
Moronta W,2-1110021
Melancon S,18-21100000
Houston
Verlander762118
Montero100002
Pressly100002
W.Smith L,0-22-323201
Abreu1-310000

HBP_Verlander (Carroll). WP_Verlander.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:29. A_35,670 (41,168).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

