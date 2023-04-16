ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33585011
Rojas 3b410000.356
Perdomo 2b301001.400
Smith dh412100.333
Walker 1b412101.196
Carroll lf422202.288
McCarthy rf400002.170
Ahmed ss400002.324
Thomas cf301101.195
Herrera c300002.235

MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2904018
Chisholm Jr. cf300012.218
Cooper 1b401002.333
Arraez 2b400000.471
Soler dh401000.212
De La Cruz lf301001.304
García rf200001.162
a-Sánchez ph-rf000000.095
Segura 3b301000.185
Stallings c300002.125
Berti ss300000.240

Arizona010004000_580
Miami000000000_041

a- for García in the 7th.

E_Alcantara (1). LOB_Arizona 2, Miami 4. 2B_Smith (3), Carroll (3), Walker (2), Soler (6). HR_Carroll (4), off Alcantara. RBIs_Thomas (3), Smith (5), Walker (9), Carroll 2 (8). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Walker); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Miami 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_McCarthy, Arraez. GIDP_Smith, Soler, Stallings.

DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Perdomo, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); Miami 1 (Arraez, Berti, Cooper).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 2-162-320007973.33
Ginkel11-310001125.40
K.Nelson110010111.35
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alcantara, L, 1-2675409825.84
Soriano310002250.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0. HBP_Gallen (García).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:11. A_15,314 (37,446).

