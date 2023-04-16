|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|0
|11
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Perdomo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Carroll lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.288
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.324
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.195
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|a-Sánchez ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Arizona
|010
|004
|000_5
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
a- for García in the 7th.
E_Alcantara (1). LOB_Arizona 2, Miami 4. 2B_Smith (3), Carroll (3), Walker (2), Soler (6). HR_Carroll (4), off Alcantara. RBIs_Thomas (3), Smith (5), Walker (9), Carroll 2 (8). S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 1 (Walker); Miami 2 (Sánchez, Stallings). RISP_Arizona 3 for 6; Miami 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_McCarthy, Arraez. GIDP_Smith, Soler, Stallings.
DP_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Perdomo, Walker; Rojas, Perdomo, Walker); Miami 1 (Arraez, Berti, Cooper).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 2-1
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|97
|3.33
|Ginkel
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|5.40
|K.Nelson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|1.35
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alcantara, L, 1-2
|6
|7
|5
|4
|0
|9
|82
|5.84
|Soriano
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ginkel 1-0. HBP_Gallen (García).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:11. A_15,314 (37,446).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.