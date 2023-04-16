|Arizona
|Miami
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Chisholm Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Smith dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Berti ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|010
|004
|000
|—
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Alcantara (1). DP_Arizona 2, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 2, Miami 4. 2B_Smith (3), Carroll (3), Walker (2), Soler (6). HR_Carroll (4). S_Perdomo (2).
HBP_Gallen (García).
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_2:11. A_15,314 (37,446).
