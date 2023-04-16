ArizonaMiami
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33585Totals29040
Rojas 3b4100Chisholm Jr. cf3000
Perdomo 2b3010Cooper 1b4010
Smith dh4121Arraez 2b4000
Walker 1b4121Soler dh4010
Carroll lf4222De La Cruz lf3010
McCarthy rf4000García rf2000
Ahmed ss4000Sánchez ph-rf0000
Thomas cf3011Segura 3b3010
Herrera c3000Stallings c3000
Berti ss3000

Arizona0100040005
Miami0000000000

E_Alcantara (1). DP_Arizona 2, Miami 1. LOB_Arizona 2, Miami 4. 2B_Smith (3), Carroll (3), Walker (2), Soler (6). HR_Carroll (4). S_Perdomo (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen W,2-162-320007
Ginkel11-310001
K.Nelson110010
Miami
Alcantara L,1-2675409
Soriano310002

HBP_Gallen (García).

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_2:11. A_15,314 (37,446).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

