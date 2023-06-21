|Arizona
|Perdomo ss
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Smith dh
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rivera 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Tapia rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Moreno c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|000
|002
|021
|—
|5
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
E_Wiemer (2). DP_Arizona 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Arizona 13, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Thomas (6), Moreno (9), Wiemer (13). HR_Tapia (1). SB_McCarthy (15), Carroll 2 (21), Walker (3), Perdomo 2 (9), Smith (1).
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Teheran (Marte). WP_Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Derek Thomas; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:45. A_31,397 (41,700).
