|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|6
|6
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.309
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Fletcher rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.404
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Perdomo ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.341
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|2
|9
|E.Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.212
|Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Arizona
|022
|100
|000_5
|10
|1
|Oakland
|001
|000
|010_2
|4
|0
a-flied out for Bleday in the 9th.
E_Rojas (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Smith (4). HR_Perdomo (3), off Rucinski; Gurriel Jr. (6), off Rucinski; Peterson (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Perdomo 2 (20), Gurriel Jr. 2 (23), Carroll (12), E.Ruiz (21), Peterson (12). SB_E.Ruiz (19). SF_Carroll.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Smith 2, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Noda, Rooker). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Perdomo); Oakland 1 (Peterson, Diaz, Noda).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 4-3
|7
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|97
|2.92
|Castro, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.89
|Chafin, S, 6-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.94
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rucinski, L, 0-4
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|5
|0
|89
|9.00
|Long
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|3.97
|Lovelady
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.69
|Martínez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|6.05
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Long 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:35. A_2,064 (46,847).
