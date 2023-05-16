ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35510566
Rojas 3b402010.267
Marte 2b501002.262
Carroll lf311111.278
Gurriel Jr. dh311220.309
Smith 1b501001.274
Fletcher rf511001.404
Moreno c301011.321
Thomas cf400000.195
Perdomo ss322210.341

OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3124229
E.Ruiz cf401100.269
Noda 1b300011.218
Rooker dh400001.298
Bleday lf300002.300
a-Díaz ph100000.167
Langeliers c400002.227
Laureano rf400001.229
Peterson 3b311101.212
Diaz 2b200011.230
Allen ss312000.182

Arizona022100000_5101
Oakland001000010_240

a-flied out for Bleday in the 9th.

E_Rojas (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Smith (4). HR_Perdomo (3), off Rucinski; Gurriel Jr. (6), off Rucinski; Peterson (3), off Kelly. RBIs_Perdomo 2 (20), Gurriel Jr. 2 (23), Carroll (12), E.Ruiz (21), Peterson (12). SB_E.Ruiz (19). SF_Carroll.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte 2, Smith 2, Fletcher); Oakland 2 (Noda, Rooker). RISP_Arizona 1 for 7; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Thomas. GIDP_Gurriel Jr..

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Perdomo); Oakland 1 (Peterson, Diaz, Noda).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 4-3742119972.92
Castro, H, 7100010152.89
Chafin, S, 6-8100000103.94
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rucinski, L, 0-432-365550899.00
Long21-330012383.97
Lovelady100002121.69
Martínez210002226.05

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-0, Long 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:35. A_2,064 (46,847).

