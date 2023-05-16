ArizonaOakland
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals355105Totals31242
Rojas 3b4020E.Ruiz cf4011
Marte 2b5010Noda 1b3000
Carroll lf3111Rooker dh4000
Gurriel Jr. dh3112Bleday lf3000
Smith 1b5010Díaz ph1000
Fletcher rf5110Langeliers c4000
Moreno c3010Laureano rf4000
Thomas cf4000Peterson 3b3111
Perdomo ss3222Diaz 2b2000
Allen ss3120

Arizona0221000005
Oakland0010000102

E_Rojas (1). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Smith (4). HR_Perdomo (3), Gurriel Jr. (6), Peterson (3). SB_E.Ruiz (19). SF_Carroll (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Kelly W,4-3742119
Castro H,7100010
Chafin S,6-8100000
Oakland
Rucinski L,0-432-365550
Long21-330012
Lovelady100002
Martínez210002

Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:35. A_2,064 (46,847).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you