|Arizona
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Rojas 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Ruiz cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Noda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rooker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fletcher rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Perdomo ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Diaz 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Arizona
|022
|100
|000
|—
|5
|Oakland
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
E_Rojas (1). DP_Arizona 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Arizona 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Fletcher (4), Smith (4). HR_Perdomo (3), Gurriel Jr. (6), Peterson (3). SB_E.Ruiz (19). SF_Carroll (1).
Kelly pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:35. A_2,064 (46,847).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
