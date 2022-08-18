ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36513545
Varsho rf402110.241
Garrett dh512001.500
Rojas 2b413110.283
Walker 1b511001.223
McCarthy lf513100.280
C.Kelly c302111.224
Thomas cf400002.237
Alcántara 3b310110.207
Perdomo ss300000.193

San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30040012
Wade Jr. rf400001.195
Estrada 2b401002.266
Pederson lf401000.250
Longoria 3b302001.253
Belt 1b300002.220
Davis dh300001.253
Crawford ss300002.221
Bart c300001.231
Yastrzemski cf300002.212

Arizona002120000_5131
San Francisco000000000_041

E_Thomas (3), Pederson (2). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 3. 2B_Garrett (3), Rojas (17), Varsho (18), McCarthy (12), Longoria (7). RBIs_Varsho (56), Rojas (38), Alcántara (17), McCarthy (20), C.Kelly (21). SB_Garrett (1). CS_Rojas (1). S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, Garrett, Walker, McCarthy, Perdomo, C.Kelly); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Belt 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 14; San Francisco 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Alcántara. LIDP_Walker. GIDP_Thomas, Belt, Pederson.

DP_Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Estrada, Longoria; Crawford, Longoria, Belt).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 9-271-3400012992.78
Ramirez2-30000034.27
Ginkel100000105.87
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 11-642-395330923.08
Szapucki21-3300043822.50
Littell210011344.73

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Szapucki 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:55. A_26,197 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you