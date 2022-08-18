|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|4
|5
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Garrett dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|McCarthy lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.207
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|0
|12
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Arizona
|002
|120
|000_5
|13
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|1
E_Thomas (3), Pederson (2). LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 3. 2B_Garrett (3), Rojas (17), Varsho (18), McCarthy (12), Longoria (7). RBIs_Varsho (56), Rojas (38), Alcántara (17), McCarthy (20), C.Kelly (21). SB_Garrett (1). CS_Rojas (1). S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (Thomas, Garrett, Walker, McCarthy, Perdomo, C.Kelly); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Belt 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 14; San Francisco 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Alcántara. LIDP_Walker. GIDP_Thomas, Belt, Pederson.
DP_Arizona 2 (Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker; Perdomo, Alcántara, Walker); San Francisco 2 (Longoria, Estrada, Longoria; Crawford, Longoria, Belt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 9-2
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|12
|99
|2.78
|Ramirez
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.27
|Ginkel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|5.87
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 11-6
|4
|2-3
|9
|5
|3
|3
|0
|92
|3.08
|Szapucki
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|38
|22.50
|Littell
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|4.73
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Szapucki 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:55. A_26,197 (41,915).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.