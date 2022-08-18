ArizonaSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals365135Totals30040
Varsho rf4021Wade Jr. rf4000
Garrett dh5120Estrada 2b4010
Rojas 2b4131Pederson lf4010
Walker 1b5110Longoria 3b3020
McCarthy lf5131Belt 1b3000
C.Kelly c3021Davis dh3000
Thomas cf4000Crawford ss3000
Alcántara 3b3101Bart c3000
Perdomo ss3000Yastrzemski cf3000

Arizona0021200005
San Francisco0000000000

E_Thomas (3), Pederson (2). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 3. 2B_Garrett (3), Rojas (17), Varsho (18), McCarthy (12), Longoria (7). SB_Garrett (1). S_Perdomo (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen W,9-271-3400012
Ramirez2-300000
Ginkel100000
San Francisco
Webb L,11-642-395330
Szapucki21-330004
Littell210011

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:55. A_26,197 (41,915).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you