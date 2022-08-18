|Arizona
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|13
|5
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Wade Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Longoria 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|McCarthy lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|002
|120
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Thomas (3), Pederson (2). DP_Arizona 2, San Francisco 2. LOB_Arizona 9, San Francisco 3. 2B_Garrett (3), Rojas (17), Varsho (18), McCarthy (12), Longoria (7). SB_Garrett (1). S_Perdomo (7).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:55. A_26,197 (41,915).
