|San Jose
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Arizona
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
First Period_1, San Jose, Reedy 2 (Merkley, Leonard), 12:15 (pp). 2, Arizona, Ritchie 10 (Schmaltz, Stralman), 15:46. Penalties_Burns, SJ (Slashing), 8:31; Galchenyuk, ARI (Closing Hand on the Puck), 10:18.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Jenik 1 (Kessel), 8:33. 4, San Jose, Burns 7 (Meier, Hertl), 14:07. Penalties_None.
Third Period_5, Arizona, Jenik 2 (Stralman, Kessel), 7:11. 6, Arizona, Hayton 7 (Boyd), 17:02. 7, Arizona, Schmaltz 20, 19:14 (en). Penalties_Jenik, ARI (Hooking), 11:32.
Shots on Goal_San Jose 11-12-19_42. Arizona 4-9-11_24.
Power-play opportunities_San Jose 1 of 2; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies_San Jose, Reimer 18-14-6 (23 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 11-26-2 (42-40).
A_9,949 (17,125). T_2:23.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Vaughan Rody.
