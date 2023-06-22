|Arizona
|Totals
|34
|5
|9
|4
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Perdomo 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|L.Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Marte dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carroll rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|K.Ruiz dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Rivera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Thomas cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|R.Adams c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hill cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|100
|100
|300
|—
|5
|Washington
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
E_Hill (1), García (4). DP_Arizona 1, Washington 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Washington 6. 2B_K.Ruiz (10). HR_Marte (12), L.Thomas (12), R.Adams (3). SB_Carroll (22). SF_Rivera (2).
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Irvin (Gurriel Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:33. A_13,251 (41,376).
