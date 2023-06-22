ArizonaWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34594Totals35393
Perdomo 2b3120L.Thomas rf4121
Marte dh5113García 2b4000
Carroll rf4210Candelario 3b3000
Walker 1b4010Garrett lf4000
Gurriel Jr. lf3020K.Ruiz dh4130
Rivera 3b3001Chavis 1b4000
A.Thomas cf4100R.Adams c4132
Ahmed ss4000Hill cf4010
C.Kelly c4020Abrams ss4000

Arizona1001003005
Washington0010000023

E_Hill (1), García (4). DP_Arizona 1, Washington 2. LOB_Arizona 6, Washington 6. 2B_K.Ruiz (10). HR_Marte (12), L.Thomas (12), R.Adams (3). SB_Carroll (22). SF_Rivera (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Henry W,4-162-371115
Castro1-300000
Chafin100002
Mantiply1-322201
McGough S,5-82-300001
Washington
Irvin L,1-4652116
Weems113010
Abbott230002

HBP_Irvin (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Brian Walsh; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:33. A_13,251 (41,376).

