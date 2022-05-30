AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3528128
Acuña Jr. dh411010.286
Swanson ss401001.269
Ozuna lf401002.229
Riley 3b411101.250
Olson 1b401001.249
d'Arnaud c401000.244
Albies 2b301011.249
Duvall rf401001.189
Harris II cf300000.111
a-Contreras ph100001.276

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3167639
Varsho dh300012.259
Rojas 3b310012.281
Marte 2b322210.257
Peralta lf412100.240
P.Smith 1b411300.228
McCarthy rf400003.200
Thomas cf400000.257
Perdomo ss301001.217
Herrera c311001.212

Atlanta100100000_280
Arizona30003000x_670

a-struck out for Harris II in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Ozuna (6), Olson (21), Peralta (8), Marte (17), Perdomo (4). HR_Riley (12), off Gallen; P.Smith (7), off Strider. RBIs_Riley (24), P.Smith 3 (24), Marte 2 (16), Peralta (22).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 6 (Albies, Olson 3, Harris II 2); Arizona 2 (Peralta, Herrera). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 10; Arizona 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Riley, Marte.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Strider, L, 1-241-345527723.45
Lee2-321100161.42
Cruz110001220.00
W.Smith10001093.44
Chavez100001134.74
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 4-052-372226972.32
Ramirez11-300000102.86
Kennedy110001173.54
Melancon10000196.61

Inherited runners-scored_Lee 2-2, Ramirez 1-0. WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_20,735 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

