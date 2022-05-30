AtlantaArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35281Totals31676
Acuña Jr. dh4110Varsho dh3000
Swanson ss4010Rojas 3b3100
Ozuna lf4010Marte 2b3222
Riley 3b4111Peralta lf4121
Olson 1b4010P.Smith 1b4113
d'Arnaud c4010McCarthy rf4000
Albies 2b3010Thomas cf4000
Duvall rf4010Perdomo ss3010
Harris II cf3000Herrera c3110
Contreras ph1000

Atlanta1001000002
Arizona30003000x6

LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Ozuna (6), Olson (21), Peralta (8), Marte (17), Perdomo (4). HR_Riley (12), P.Smith (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Strider L,1-241-345527
Lee2-321100
Cruz110001
W.Smith100010
Chavez100001
Arizona
Gallen W,4-052-372226
Ramirez11-300000
Kennedy110001
Melancon100001

WP_Gallen(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:53. A_20,735 (48,686).

