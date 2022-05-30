|Atlanta
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|1
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|Acuña Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Varsho dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Harris II cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Arizona
|300
|030
|00x
|—
|6
LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 4. 2B_Ozuna (6), Olson (21), Peralta (8), Marte (17), Perdomo (4). HR_Riley (12), P.Smith (7).
|4
|4
|5
|5
|2
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Gallen(2).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:53. A_20,735 (48,686).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.