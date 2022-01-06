Chicago0224
Arizona2136

First Period_1, Arizona, Mayo 2 (Gostisbehere, Galchenyuk), 3:16. 2, Arizona, Larsson 1 (Moser, Gostisbehere), 19:06.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Dach 6 (Murphy, Kurashev), 1:01. 4, Chicago, Entwistle 4 (de Haan, Toews), 5:24. 5, Arizona, Boyd 8 (Kessel, Moser), 9:56 (pp).

Third Period_6, Arizona, Keller 11 (Boyd), 3:10. 7, Arizona, Larsson 2 (Kessel, Boyd), 4:01 (pp). 8, Chicago, Toews 5 (Stillman, McCabe), 6:29. 9, Chicago, DeBrincat 21 (Kane, Strome), 13:21 (pp). 10, Arizona, Larsson 3 (Keller, Crouse), 19:31 (en).

Shots on Goal_Chicago 13-12-11_36. Arizona 8-10-8_26.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 5; Arizona 2 of 5.

Goalies_Chicago, Fleury 9-11-2 (25 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 3-12-1 (36-32).

A_11,632 (17,125). T_2:33.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you