|Chicago
|0
|2
|2
|—
|4
|Arizona
|2
|1
|3
|—
|6
First Period_1, Arizona, Mayo 2 (Gostisbehere, Galchenyuk), 3:16. 2, Arizona, Larsson 1 (Moser, Gostisbehere), 19:06.
Second Period_3, Chicago, Dach 6 (Murphy, Kurashev), 1:01. 4, Chicago, Entwistle 4 (de Haan, Toews), 5:24. 5, Arizona, Boyd 8 (Kessel, Moser), 9:56 (pp).
Third Period_6, Arizona, Keller 11 (Boyd), 3:10. 7, Arizona, Larsson 2 (Kessel, Boyd), 4:01 (pp). 8, Chicago, Toews 5 (Stillman, McCabe), 6:29. 9, Chicago, DeBrincat 21 (Kane, Strome), 13:21 (pp). 10, Arizona, Larsson 3 (Keller, Crouse), 19:31 (en).
Shots on Goal_Chicago 13-12-11_36. Arizona 8-10-8_26.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 5; Arizona 2 of 5.
Goalies_Chicago, Fleury 9-11-2 (25 shots-20 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 3-12-1 (36-32).
A_11,632 (17,125). T_2:33.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Vaughan Rody.