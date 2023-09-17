|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lawlar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|011
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Arizona
|300
|002
|10x
|—
|6
E_Wisdom (13). DP_Chicago 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 11. 2B_Happ (32), Swanson (24), Gurriel Jr. (34), Marte (26), Peterson (2). HR_Marte (23). SB_Pham (10). SF_Rivera (4). S_McCarthy (4).
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Little (Perdomo). WP_Wicks(2).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:09. A_26,307 (48,359).
Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.