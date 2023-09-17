ChicagoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32271Totals33696
Happ lf4130Marte 2b4222
Hoerner 2b3010Carroll cf-lf4010
Morel dh3000Pham dh4110
Bellinger 1b4000Walker 1b4101
Swanson ss4110Gurriel Jr. lf4021
Suzuki rf4000Thomas pr-cf1100
Tauchman cf3011Rivera 3b1001
Wisdom 3b3000Peterson ph-3b2011
Mastrobuoni ph1000Moreno c4010
Amaya c3010McCarthy rf3000
Lawlar ss2110
Perdomo ss0000

Chicago0110000002
Arizona30000210x6

E_Wisdom (13). DP_Chicago 0, Arizona 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 11. 2B_Happ (32), Swanson (24), Gurriel Jr. (34), Marte (26), Peterson (2). HR_Marte (23). SB_Pham (10). SF_Rivera (4). S_McCarthy (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Wicks L,3-141-343345
Cuas11-322201
Palencia2-311102
Little1-320001
Boxberger11-300012
Arizona
R.Nelson31-342233
Frías W,1-012-320000
Castro H,13100002
Thompson H,2110000
Jarvis200001

HBP_Little (Perdomo). WP_Wicks(2).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:09. A_26,307 (48,359).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you