ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3227136
Happ lf413000.246
Hoerner 2b301010.286
Morel dh300012.246
Bellinger 1b400001.311
Swanson ss411000.249
Suzuki rf400000.275
Tauchman cf301111.252
Wisdom 3b300001.200
b-Mastrobuoni ph100000.208
Amaya c301001.230

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33696511
Marte 2b422212.274
Carroll cf-lf401012.279
Pham dh411012.256
Walker 1b410111.259
Gurriel Jr. lf402101.263
1-Thomas pr-cf110000.236
Rivera 3b100100.263
a-Peterson ph-3b201100.189
Moreno c401001.288
McCarthy rf300002.245
Lawlar ss211010.150
Perdomo ss000000.250

Chicago011000000_271
Arizona30000210x_690

a-grounded out for Rivera in the 5th. b-lined out for Wisdom in the 9th.

1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.

E_Wisdom (13). LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 11. 2B_Happ (32), Swanson (24), Gurriel Jr. (34), Marte (26), Peterson (2). HR_Marte (23), off Cuas. RBIs_Tauchman (46), Walker (93), Gurriel Jr. (81), Rivera (28), Marte 2 (77), Peterson (9). SB_Pham (10). SF_Rivera. S_McCarthy.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Swanson, Bellinger, Happ); Arizona 9 (Thomas, Marte 2, Moreno 3, Carroll, Pham 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Arizona 2 for 14.

Runners moved up_Hoerner, Bellinger, Peterson. GIDP_Hoerner, Bellinger.

DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wicks, L, 3-141-343345972.67
Cuas11-322201223.50
Palencia2-311102144.37
Little1-320001170.00
Boxberger11-300012304.50
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
R.Nelson31-342233755.53
Frías, W, 1-012-320000253.96
Castro, H, 13100002134.62
Thompson, H, 211000060.00
Jarvis200001182.50

Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Little 1-1, Boxberger 3-0, Frías 1-0. HBP_Little (Perdomo). WP_Wicks(2).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:09. A_26,307 (48,359).

