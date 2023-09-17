|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hoerner 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Morel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Bellinger 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Tauchman cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Mastrobuoni ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Amaya c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|5
|11
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.274
|Carroll cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.279
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|1-Thomas pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Rivera 3b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|McCarthy rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Lawlar ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Chicago
|011
|000
|000_2
|7
|1
|Arizona
|300
|002
|10x_6
|9
|0
a-grounded out for Rivera in the 5th. b-lined out for Wisdom in the 9th.
1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 7th.
E_Wisdom (13). LOB_Chicago 6, Arizona 11. 2B_Happ (32), Swanson (24), Gurriel Jr. (34), Marte (26), Peterson (2). HR_Marte (23), off Cuas. RBIs_Tauchman (46), Walker (93), Gurriel Jr. (81), Rivera (28), Marte 2 (77), Peterson (9). SB_Pham (10). SF_Rivera. S_McCarthy.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Swanson, Bellinger, Happ); Arizona 9 (Thomas, Marte 2, Moreno 3, Carroll, Pham 2). RISP_Chicago 1 for 8; Arizona 2 for 14.
Runners moved up_Hoerner, Bellinger, Peterson. GIDP_Hoerner, Bellinger.
DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Walker; Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wicks, L, 3-1
|4
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|97
|2.67
|Cuas
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|3.50
|Palencia
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|4.37
|Little
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.00
|Boxberger
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|4.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Nelson
|3
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|75
|5.53
|Frías, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.96
|Castro, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.62
|Thompson, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Jarvis
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.50
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 2-0, Little 1-1, Boxberger 3-0, Frías 1-0. HBP_Little (Perdomo). WP_Wicks(2).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:09. A_26,307 (48,359).
