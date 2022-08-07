ColoradoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals344104Totals29695
Daza cf4000Rojas 2b4021
McMahon 3b4110Thomas cf4000
Rodgers 2b5120Marte dh3110
Cron dh4122Walker 1b4112
Serven pr0000Varsho rf3120
Grichuk rf4120Rivera 3b3211
Díaz c3000Luplow lf3010
Montero 1b4021McCarthy lf0000
Hilliard lf1000Alcántara ss1111
Joe ph-lf2000Herrera c4000
Hampson ss2011
Blackmon ph1000

Colorado0000040004
Arizona20000112x6

DP_Colorado 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Montero (6), Rodgers (24), Cron (25), Rojas (15), Varsho (16). HR_Walker (26), Rivera (1). SF_Hampson (1), Alcántara (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Colorado
Ureña673332
Stephenson BS,0-2111111
Colomé L,2-62-312220
Bird1-300000
Arizona
Davies540023
Ginkel BS,0-1044420
Mantiply11-300001
Devenski W,2-012-310000
Melancon S,15-18110021

Ginkel pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:17. A_20,644 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

