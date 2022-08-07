|Colorado
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|9
|5
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Serven pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Rivera 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|McCarthy lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Joe ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Colorado
|000
|004
|000
|—
|4
|Arizona
|200
|001
|12x
|—
|6
DP_Colorado 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Colorado 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Montero (6), Rodgers (24), Cron (25), Rojas (15), Varsho (16). HR_Walker (26), Rivera (1). SF_Hampson (1), Alcántara (3).
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Ginkel pitched to 6 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:17. A_20,644 (48,686).
