|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|6
|5
|Daza cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Rodgers 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Cron dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.278
|1-Serven pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Montero 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Hilliard lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|a-Joe ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Hampson ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.229
|b-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|9
|5
|6
|3
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Marte dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.261
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.203
|Varsho rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Rivera 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.175
|McCarthy lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Alcántara ss
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.208
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Colorado
|000
|004
|000_4
|10
|0
|Arizona
|200
|001
|12x_6
|9
|0
a-struck out for Hilliard in the 6th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.
1-ran for Cron in the 9th.
LOB_Colorado 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Montero (6), Rodgers (24), Cron (25), Rojas (15), Varsho (16). HR_Walker (26), off Ureña; Rivera (1), off Ureña. RBIs_Cron 2 (74), Montero (4), Hampson (13), Walker 2 (61), Rivera (1), Rojas (32), Alcántara (16). CS_Varsho (5). SF_Hampson, Alcántara.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Joe, Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Daza); Arizona 2 (Marte, Herrera). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Montero, Rodgers. GIDP_Daza, Marte, Herrera.
DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Montero; Rodgers, Hampson, Montero); Arizona 2 (Walker, Alcántara; Rojas, Alcántara, Walker).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña
|6
|7
|3
|3
|3
|2
|88
|4.63
|Stephenson, BS, 0-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|17
|5.40
|Colomé, L, 2-6
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|4.04
|Bird
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5.91
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|80
|4.03
|Ginkel, BS, 0-1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|23
|12.27
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.09
|Devenski, W, 2-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0.00
|Melancon, S, 15-18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.54
Ginkel pitched to 6 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Bird 1-0, Mantiply 3-1. IBB_off Melancon (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:17. A_20,644 (48,686).
