ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34410465
Daza cf400010.297
McMahon 3b411010.242
Rodgers 2b512000.277
Cron dh412210.278
1-Serven pr000000.239
Grichuk rf412010.259
Díaz c300011.226
Montero 1b402100.273
Hilliard lf100011.179
a-Joe ph-lf200001.246
Hampson ss201101.229
b-Blackmon ph100001.264

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2969563
Rojas 2b402100.271
Thomas cf400000.254
Marte dh311011.261
Walker 1b411200.203
Varsho rf312010.244
Rivera 3b321111.250
Luplow lf301010.175
McCarthy lf000000.257
Alcántara ss111120.208
Herrera c400001.189

Colorado000004000_4100
Arizona20000112x_690

a-struck out for Hilliard in the 6th. b-struck out for Hampson in the 9th.

1-ran for Cron in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 10, Arizona 6. 2B_Montero (6), Rodgers (24), Cron (25), Rojas (15), Varsho (16). HR_Walker (26), off Ureña; Rivera (1), off Ureña. RBIs_Cron 2 (74), Montero (4), Hampson (13), Walker 2 (61), Rivera (1), Rojas (32), Alcántara (16). CS_Varsho (5). SF_Hampson, Alcántara.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 6 (Joe, Díaz 2, Grichuk 2, Daza); Arizona 2 (Marte, Herrera). RISP_Colorado 3 for 11; Arizona 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Montero, Rodgers. GIDP_Daza, Marte, Herrera.

DP_Colorado 2 (McMahon, Rodgers, Montero; Rodgers, Hampson, Montero); Arizona 2 (Walker, Alcántara; Rojas, Alcántara, Walker).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña673332884.63
Stephenson, BS, 0-2111111175.40
Colomé, L, 2-62-312220184.04
Bird1-30000065.91
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Davies540023804.03
Ginkel, BS, 0-10444202312.27
Mantiply11-300001122.09
Devenski, W, 2-012-310000190.00
Melancon, S, 15-18110021194.54

Ginkel pitched to 6 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Bird 1-0, Mantiply 3-1. IBB_off Melancon (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:17. A_20,644 (48,686).

