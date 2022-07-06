San FranciscoArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29262Totals31685
Slater cf4120Luplow rf3000
Flores 1b3010Peralta ph-lf1000
Belt 1b0000Hummel lf4110
Ruf lf2010Herrera c0000
Ystrzemski ph-rf2000Marte dh3100
Longoria 3b3000Walker 1b3110
Pederson rf-lf3001Kennedy 2b3001
Mercedes dh2100C.Kelly c2110
Villar 2b2000Varsho ph-c2123
La Stella ph1000Thomas cf4000
Crawford ss4010Perdomo ss3021
Wynns c3011Hager 3b2000
Rojas ph-3b1110

San Francisco0001001002
Arizona00001005x6

E_Villar (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12). SF_Pederson (3), Kennedy (2). S_Wynns (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood541104
Brebbia100001
Rogers H,11110000
Leone L,3-1 BS,1-31-324421
Doval2-311100
Arizona
Gilbert32-341112
Middleton11-310011
Ramirez11-301014
Smith W,1-112-310021
Melancon100002

WP_Leone(2).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.

T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you