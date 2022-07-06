San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29262510
Slater cf412001.252
Flores 1b301011.243
Belt 1b000000.211
Ruf lf201000.223
a-Yastrzemski ph-rf200001.234
Longoria 3b300012.242
Pederson rf-lf300101.274
Mercedes dh210020.364
Villar 2b200012.333
e-La Stella ph100001.255
Crawford ss401000.225
Wynns c301101.234

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3168526
Luplow rf300000.167
d-Peralta ph-lf100001.250
Hummel lf411001.190
Herrera c000000.195
Marte dh310011.260
Walker 1b311011.209
Kennedy 2b300101.170
C.Kelly c211000.142
b-Varsho ph-c-rf212300.247
Thomas cf400000.246
Perdomo ss302100.202
Hager 3b200001.240
c-Rojas ph-3b111000.272

San Francisco000100100_261
Arizona00001005x_680

a-struck out for Ruf in the 6th. b-doubled for C.Kelly in the 7th. c-singled for Hager in the 8th. d-struck out for Luplow in the 8th. e-struck out for Villar in the 9th.

E_Villar (1). LOB_San Francisco 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Crawford (9), Walker (11), C.Kelly (4), Varsho (15). HR_Varsho (12), off Doval. RBIs_Pederson (41), Wynns (6), Perdomo (15), Kennedy (11), Varsho 3 (41). SF_Pederson, Kennedy. S_Wynns.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 5 (Flores, Villar 2, Mercedes 2); Arizona 1 (Perdomo). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 11; Arizona 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Thomas 2. GIDP_Wynns, Luplow.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Longoria, Villar, Flores); Arizona 2 (Luplow, Walker, Luplow; Kennedy, Walker).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wood541104714.83
Brebbia100001162.55
Rogers, H, 11110000164.74
Leone, L, 3-1, BS, 1-31-324421283.64
Doval2-31110063.09
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert32-341112566.86
Middleton11-310011173.00
Ramirez11-301014275.24
Smith, W, 1-112-310021294.76
Melancon100002135.08

Inherited runners-scored_Doval 3-3, Middleton 2-0, Smith 1-1. IBB_off Smith (Longoria). WP_Leone(2). PB_Varsho (3), C.Kelly (1).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Scott Barry; Second, Charlie Ramos; Third, Dan Lassogna-DUP.

T_3:07. A_14,467 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

