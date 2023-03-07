|St. Louis
First Period_1, St. Louis, Buchnevich 19 (Faulk, Kyrou), 2:12. 2, Arizona, Fischer 11 (Mackey, Maccelli), 12:53. Penalties_Mackey, ARI (Interference), 6:12; Mackey, ARI (Cross Checking), 16:21.
Second Period_3, Arizona, Schmaltz 20 (Keller, Hayton), 16:25 (pp). Penalties_Faulk, STL (Interference), 11:37; Brown, STL (Tripping), 14:57; Hayton, ARI (Roughing), 18:28; McBain, ARI (High Sticking), 19:12.
Third Period_4, Arizona, Boyd 10 (Keller, Moser), 2:01. 5, St. Louis, Buchnevich 20 (Thomas, Tucker), 8:18. 6, Arizona, Boyd 11 (Soderstrom, Fischer), 10:59. 7, Arizona, Keller 26 (Hayton, Schmaltz), 12:49. 8, Arizona, Crouse 21 (Maccelli), 17:54. Penalties_Valimaki, ARI (Tripping), 3:14; Valimaki, ARI (Misconduct), 3:14; Boyd, ARI (Holding), 14:18.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-11-19_42. Arizona 10-8-9_27.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 6; Arizona 1 of 2.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 21-23-5 (27 shots-21 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 17-19-5 (42-40).
A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:30.
Referees_Chris Lee, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brad Kovachik.
