ArizonaCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals387117Totals31050
Hummel lf5010Friedl cf4000
Rojas 3b4221Lopez 2b3010
Marte 2b4221Pham lf3000
Perdomo ss0000Votto 1b4010
Walker 1b5122Farmer ss3000
P.Smith dh4000Almora Jr. dh4010
Luplow rf5111Reynolds 3b3010
Thomas cf3111Aquino rf4000
Hager ss-2b4010Garcia c3010
Herrera c4011

Arizona0002121017
Cincinnati0000000000

E_Garcia (1). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Herrera (2), Walker (9), Votto (9). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Walker (15), Rojas (4), Luplow (7).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Kelly W,5-3610035
Poppen110000
Mantiply110000
Kennedy120002
Cincinnati
Minor L,0-241-333334
Cessa11-332202
Warren11-321103
Detwiler110002
Strickland121121

HBP_Minor (Marte), Mantiply (Lopez). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:18. A_11,957 (42,319).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you