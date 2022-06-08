|Arizona
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Hummel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hager ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|000
|212
|101
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Garcia (1). DP_Arizona 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Herrera (2), Walker (9), Votto (9). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Walker (15), Rojas (4), Luplow (7).
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
HBP_Minor (Marte), Mantiply (Lopez). WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:18. A_11,957 (42,319).
