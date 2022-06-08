ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals387117512
Hummel lf501003.178
Rojas 3b422111.286
Marte 2b422100.268
Perdomo ss000000.223
Walker 1b512201.202
P.Smith dh400013.209
Luplow rf511102.182
Thomas cf311120.237
Hager ss-2b401011.160
Herrera c401101.197

CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3105037
Friedl cf400001.169
Lopez 2b301000.255
Pham lf300012.241
Votto 1b401001.200
Farmer ss300010.266
Almora Jr. dh401000.309
Reynolds 3b301010.278
Aquino rf400003.150
Garcia c301000.175

Arizona000212101_7110
Cincinnati000000000_051

E_Garcia (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Herrera (2), Walker (9), Votto (9). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Walker (15), off Minor; Rojas (4), off Minor; Luplow (7), off Cessa. RBIs_Walker 2 (28), Rojas (11), Luplow (14), Herrera (3), Marte (20), Thomas (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Hager 2, Hummel, Herrera); Cincinnati 6 (Reynolds, Garcia, Pham, Aquino 2, Votto). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Reynolds.

DP_Arizona 1 (Hager, Marte, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kelly, W, 5-3610035923.32
Poppen110000102.16
Mantiply110000160.41
Kennedy120002163.32
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Minor, L, 0-241-333334858.64
Cessa11-332202355.64
Warren11-321103176.33
Detwiler110002200.00
Strickland121121326.53

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0. IBB_off Strickland (P.Smith). HBP_Minor (Marte), Mantiply (Lopez). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:18. A_11,957 (42,319).

