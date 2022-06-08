|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|5
|12
|Hummel lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.178
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|Marte 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Perdomo ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Walker 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.202
|P.Smith dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.209
|Luplow rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.182
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.237
|Hager ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|Herrera c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|3
|7
|Friedl cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Almora Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Reynolds 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Garcia c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Arizona
|000
|212
|101_7
|11
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
E_Garcia (1). LOB_Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8. 2B_Herrera (2), Walker (9), Votto (9). 3B_Rojas (1). HR_Walker (15), off Minor; Rojas (4), off Minor; Luplow (7), off Cessa. RBIs_Walker 2 (28), Rojas (11), Luplow (14), Herrera (3), Marte (20), Thomas (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 6 (P.Smith 2, Hager 2, Hummel, Herrera); Cincinnati 6 (Reynolds, Garcia, Pham, Aquino 2, Votto). RISP_Arizona 1 for 8; Cincinnati 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Walker. GIDP_Reynolds.
DP_Arizona 1 (Hager, Marte, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kelly, W, 5-3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|92
|3.32
|Poppen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.16
|Mantiply
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.41
|Kennedy
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.32
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 0-2
|4
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|85
|8.64
|Cessa
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|35
|5.64
|Warren
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|17
|6.33
|Detwiler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Strickland
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|32
|6.53
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0. IBB_off Strickland (P.Smith). HBP_Minor (Marte), Mantiply (Lopez). WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:18. A_11,957 (42,319).
