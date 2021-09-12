|Arizona
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Beer dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Arizona
|100
|402
|000
|—
|7
|Seattle
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), Haniger (31), Kelenic (9).
|5
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Castellanos (France).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).
