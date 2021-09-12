ArizonaSeattle
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34797Totals33363
Rojas 2b5000Crawford ss3110
Marte cf4100Haniger dh4112
VanMeter 3b4000Seager 3b3000
Kelly c3110France 1b3000
Peralta lf4121Toro 2b4000
P.Smith 1b4011Marmolejos lf4010
Beer dh3211Kelenic cf4111
Ahmed ss3110Bauers rf2000
Varsho rf4134Torrens ph1000
Moore rf0000
Murphy ph1000
Raleigh c4020

Arizona1004020007
Seattle2001000003

DP_Arizona 0, Seattle 2. LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), Haniger (31), Kelenic (9).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Castellanos W,2-151-343314
Mantiply11-320003
Poppen1-300001
N.Ramirez100010
Wendelken100000
Seattle
Flexen L,11-6565524
Sheffield112223
Swanson100002
Doolittle100001
Y.Ramirez120001

HBP_Castellanos (France).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).

