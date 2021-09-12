ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34797411
Rojas 2b500001.266
Marte cf410011.321
VanMeter 3b400002.208
Kelly c311011.248
Peralta lf412101.263
P.Smith 1b401102.267
Beer dh321111.500
Ahmed ss311011.222
Varsho rf413401.242

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3336328
Crawford ss311010.267
Haniger dh411202.250
Seager 3b300011.210
France 1b300001.289
Toro 2b400001.267
Marmolejos lf401000.162
Kelenic cf411101.164
Bauers rf200000.222
a-Torrens ph100001.231
Moore rf000000.173
b-Murphy ph100000.209
Raleigh c402001.168

Arizona100402000_790
Seattle200100000_360

a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), off Flexen; Haniger (31), off Castellanos; Kelenic (9), off Castellanos. RBIs_Peralta (56), P.Smith (45), Beer (2), Varsho 4 (30), Haniger 2 (78), Kelenic (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Rojas, Marte); Seattle 2 (Seager, Haniger). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Seattle 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Rojas, Crawford 2. GIDP_Rojas.

DP_Seattle 2 (Marmolejos, Seager, Marmolejos; Toro, Crawford, France).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castellanos, W, 2-151-343314893.90
Mantiply11-320003183.74
Poppen1-30000136.14
N.Ramirez100010133.57
Wendelken10000093.60
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Flexen, L, 11-6565524793.73
Sheffield112223266.38
Swanson100002152.32
Doolittle100001117.50
Y.Ramirez120001183.48

Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 1-0. HBP_Castellanos (France).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

