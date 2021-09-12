|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|4
|11
|Rojas 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.321
|VanMeter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Kelly c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|P.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Beer dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.500
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.242
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|2
|8
|Crawford ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.210
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Marmolejos lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Kelenic cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.164
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Torrens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Moore rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|b-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.168
|Arizona
|100
|402
|000_7
|9
|0
|Seattle
|200
|100
|000_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Moore in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 4, Seattle 6. 2B_Peralta (25), Varsho (13), Raleigh 2 (9). HR_Varsho (10), off Flexen; Haniger (31), off Castellanos; Kelenic (9), off Castellanos. RBIs_Peralta (56), P.Smith (45), Beer (2), Varsho 4 (30), Haniger 2 (78), Kelenic (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Rojas, Marte); Seattle 2 (Seager, Haniger). RISP_Arizona 4 for 9; Seattle 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Rojas, Crawford 2. GIDP_Rojas.
DP_Seattle 2 (Marmolejos, Seager, Marmolejos; Toro, Crawford, France).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castellanos, W, 2-1
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|89
|3.90
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.74
|Poppen
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.14
|N.Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.57
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.60
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 11-6
|5
|6
|5
|5
|2
|4
|79
|3.73
|Sheffield
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|3
|26
|6.38
|Swanson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.32
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|7.50
|Y.Ramirez
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Poppen 1-0. HBP_Castellanos (France).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:57. A_15,483 (47,929).