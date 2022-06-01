AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39714728
Acuña Jr. rf411102.284
Swanson ss511001.267
Ozuna dh411011.229
Riley 3b412111.255
Olson 1b514400.263
d'Arnaud c502001.250
Albies 2b411000.249
Duvall lf401000.190
Harris II cf411102.154

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35812847
Varsho c231110.262
Rojas 3b412011.294
P.Smith rf200101.224
b-Luplow ph-rf200001.169
1-McCarthy pr010000.200
Walker 1b413310.208
Peralta lf512201.245
Hummel dh501101.179
Thomas cf311010.260
Perdomo ss401000.218
Hager 2b200002.118
a-Marte ph-2b201000.260

Atlanta0012210001_7140
Arizona2000020112_8120

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Hager in the 7th. b-grounded out for P.Smith in the 8th.

1-ran for Luplow in the 10th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), off Castellanos; Walker (13), off Morton. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (10), Olson 4 (21), Harris II (1), Riley (25), Walker 3 (25), P.Smith (25), Peralta 2 (24), Varsho (22), Hummel (9). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith, Varsho.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies, d'Arnaud 3); Arizona 3 (Hummel 2, Luplow). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 12; Arizona 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Luplow. LIDP_Albies, Perdomo. GIDP_Duvall, Acuña Jr., Marte, Hummel.

DP_Atlanta 3 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Olson, Albies; Swanson, Olson); Arizona 3 (Walker; Rojas, Hager, Walker; Walker, Marte, Walker).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton544425835.47
Minter, H, 12110000131.23
McHugh, H, 4110000224.26
W.Smith, H, 5121111193.72
Jansen, BS, 12-15121111203.74
Stephens, L, 1-2, BS, 1-21-322100122.50
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castellanos42-375525765.68
Nelson2-331100181.65
Wendelken12-300000124.50
Mantiply11-320001150.45
Poppen2-30000192.63
Melancon, W, 1-512100196.23

Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Nelson 3-2, Wendelken 1-0. IBB_off W.Smith (Walker), off Jansen (Rojas). HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

