|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|2
|8
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.255
|Olson 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.263
|d'Arnaud c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.154
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|12
|8
|4
|7
|Varsho c
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.262
|Rojas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|P.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.224
|b-Luplow ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|1-McCarthy pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.208
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|Hummel dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.179
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Hager 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.118
|a-Marte ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Atlanta
|001
|221
|000
|1_7
|14
|0
|Arizona
|200
|002
|011
|2_8
|12
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Hager in the 7th. b-grounded out for P.Smith in the 8th.
1-ran for Luplow in the 10th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), off Castellanos; Walker (13), off Morton. RBIs_Acuña Jr. (10), Olson 4 (21), Harris II (1), Riley (25), Walker 3 (25), P.Smith (25), Peralta 2 (24), Varsho (22), Hummel (9). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith, Varsho.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Albies, d'Arnaud 3); Arizona 3 (Hummel 2, Luplow). RISP_Atlanta 4 for 12; Arizona 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Luplow. LIDP_Albies, Perdomo. GIDP_Duvall, Acuña Jr., Marte, Hummel.
DP_Atlanta 3 (Albies, Swanson, Olson; Albies, Olson, Albies; Swanson, Olson); Arizona 3 (Walker; Rojas, Hager, Walker; Walker, Marte, Walker).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|83
|5.47
|Minter, H, 12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.23
|McHugh, H, 4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|4.26
|W.Smith, H, 5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|3.72
|Jansen, BS, 12-15
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|20
|3.74
|Stephens, L, 1-2, BS, 1-2
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|12
|2.50
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castellanos
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|76
|5.68
|Nelson
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|1.65
|Wendelken
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.50
|Mantiply
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.45
|Poppen
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.63
|Melancon, W, 1-5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_Minter 2-2, Nelson 3-2, Wendelken 1-0. IBB_off W.Smith (Walker), off Jansen (Rojas). HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.
T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).
