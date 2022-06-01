AtlantaArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals397147Totals358128
Acuña Jr. rf4111Varsho c2311
Swanson ss5110Rojas 3b4120
Ozuna dh4110P.Smith rf2001
Riley 3b4121Luplow ph-rf2000
Olson 1b5144McCarthy pr0100
d'Arnaud c5020Walker 1b4133
Albies 2b4110Peralta lf5122
Duvall lf4010Hummel dh5011
Harris II cf4111Thomas cf3110
Perdomo ss4010
Hager 2b2000
Marte ph-2b2010

Atlanta00122100017
Arizona20000201128

DP_Atlanta 3, Arizona 3. LOB_Atlanta 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Olson 2 (23), Acuña Jr. (6), Albies (12), Rojas (2), Walker (8), Hummel (4). HR_Olson (6), Walker (13). SB_Marte (3). SF_P.Smith (2), Varsho (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Morton544425
Minter H,12110000
McHugh H,4110000
W.Smith H,5121111
Jansen BS,12-15121111
Stephens L,1-2 BS,1-21-322100
Arizona
Castellanos42-375525
Nelson2-331100
Wendelken12-300000
Mantiply11-320001
Poppen2-300001
Melancon W,1-5121001

Morton pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Morton (Varsho), Castellanos (Acuña Jr.). WP_Castellanos.

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, John Libka.

T_3:35. A_12,686 (48,686).

