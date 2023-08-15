|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|8
|14
|7
|3
|2
|Marte dh-2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.278
|Carroll cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Pham rf-lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Sewald p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Kennedy 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|a-Peterson ph-3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.185
|Moreno c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|b-Thomas ph-cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Perdomo 2b-ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|2
|7
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Tovar ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Jones lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Toglia rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.160
|Montero 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Doyle cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.195
|c-Profar ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|1-H.Castro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Arizona
|002
|000
|105_8
|14
|0
|Colorado
|001
|001
|300_5
|10
|2
a-lined out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-singled for Ahmed in the 9th. c-singled for Doyle in the 9th.
1-ran for Profar in the 9th.
E_Suter (1), Díaz (7). LOB_Arizona 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Perdomo (18), Pham (3), Jones 2 (14), Toglia (3). 3B_Blackmon (3). HR_Walker (26), off Blach; Doyle (8), off Frías. RBIs_Walker 2 (78), Marte 2 (62), Pham (7), Gurriel Jr. (64), Peterson (2), Blackmon (27), McMahon (60), Toglia (7), Doyle 2 (28). SB_Toglia (1), Gurriel Jr. (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Gurriel Jr., Moreno, Perdomo); Colorado 3 (Tovar 3). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Pham, Doyle, Blackmon, McMahon. GIDP_Moreno.
DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Tovar, Montero).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mantiply
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|6.86
|Jarvis
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|51
|3.00
|Gilbert, BS, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.86
|Frías
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|29
|5.82
|Ginkel, W, 6-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|2.06
|Sewald, S, 3-4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|6.75
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Blach
|5
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|80
|4.14
|Bird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.97
|Suter
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.43
|Koch, H, 3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.57
|Lawrence, L, 3-6, BS, 10-15
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|21
|3.49
|Kinley
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-1. HBP_Bird (Kennedy).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Brian Knight.
T_2:47. A_23,644 (50,144).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.