ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals39814732
Marte dh-2b411212.278
Carroll cf-rf401010.269
Pham rf-lf522100.237
Walker 1b411210.270
Gurriel Jr. lf512100.259
Sewald p000000---
Kennedy 3b201000.200
a-Peterson ph-3b201100.185
Moreno c500000.268
Ahmed ss302000.224
b-Thomas ph-cf111000.240
Perdomo 2b-ss422000.270

ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36510527
Blackmon dh411110.271
Tovar ss500002.257
McMahon 3b400101.248
Díaz c400000.260
Rodgers 2b400001.186
Jones lf413001.276
Toglia rf311111.160
Montero 1b413000.207
Doyle cf311201.195
c-Profar ph101000.241
1-H.Castro pr000000.263

Arizona002000105_8140
Colorado001001300_5102

a-lined out for Kennedy in the 8th. b-singled for Ahmed in the 9th. c-singled for Doyle in the 9th.

1-ran for Profar in the 9th.

E_Suter (1), Díaz (7). LOB_Arizona 8, Colorado 6. 2B_Perdomo (18), Pham (3), Jones 2 (14), Toglia (3). 3B_Blackmon (3). HR_Walker (26), off Blach; Doyle (8), off Frías. RBIs_Walker 2 (78), Marte 2 (62), Pham (7), Gurriel Jr. (64), Peterson (2), Blackmon (27), McMahon (60), Toglia (7), Doyle 2 (28). SB_Toglia (1), Gurriel Jr. (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Gurriel Jr., Moreno, Perdomo); Colorado 3 (Tovar 3). RISP_Arizona 3 for 9; Colorado 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Pham, Doyle, Blackmon, McMahon. GIDP_Moreno.

DP_Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Tovar, Montero).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mantiply100000136.86
Jarvis311113513.00
Gilbert, BS, 0-112-331102224.86
Frías11-333310295.82
Ginkel, W, 6-010000172.06
Sewald, S, 3-4130001186.75
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blach562222804.14
Bird10000073.97
Suter111010152.43
Koch, H, 3110000151.57
Lawrence, L, 3-6, BS, 10-152-355500213.49
Kinley1-31000087.71

Inherited runners-scored_Kinley 1-1. HBP_Bird (Kennedy).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Emil Jimenez; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:47. A_23,644 (50,144).

