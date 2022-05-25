Kansas CityArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34696Totals30897
Merrifield 2b4120Varsho c4221
Benintendi lf4010P.Smith dh4112
Witt Jr. 3b4111Marte 2b4020
Dozier rf2200Walker 1b4000
Melendez c4223Peralta lf4111
Santana 1b4010McCarthy rf2210
O'Hearn dh4010Thomas cf3100
Blanco cf4012Perdomo ss3010
Lopez ss4000Hager 3b1000
Luplow ph1113
Ellis 3b0000

Kansas City0210030006
Arizona11010500x8

DP_Kansas City 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Merrifield (7), Benintendi (5), Melendez (2), Varsho (10), Perdomo (3). HR_Melendez (3), Varsho (8), Peralta (8), Luplow (6), P.Smith (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Heasley543365
Garrett H,11-312211
Clarke L,1-1 BS,1-32-333301
Speier210014
Arizona
Gallen51-376624
Mantiply W,2-02-310000
Ramirez H,10100012
Kennedy H,7100000
Melancon S,10-11110001

WP_Heasley, Gallen, Mantiply.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:09. A_12,616 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you