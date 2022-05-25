|Kansas City
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Varsho c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Dozier rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McCarthy rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Blanco cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hager 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Luplow ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ellis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|021
|003
|000
|—
|6
|Arizona
|110
|105
|00x
|—
|8
DP_Kansas City 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Kansas City 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Merrifield (7), Benintendi (5), Melendez (2), Varsho (10), Perdomo (3). HR_Melendez (3), Varsho (8), Peralta (8), Luplow (6), P.Smith (6).
|5
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Heasley, Gallen, Mantiply.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:09. A_12,616 (48,686).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
