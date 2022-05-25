Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3469637
Merrifield 2b412010.221
Benintendi lf401001.327
Witt Jr. 3b411101.222
Dozier rf220020.266
Melendez c422300.259
Santana 1b401000.167
O'Hearn dh401001.171
Blanco cf401203.286
Lopez ss400001.207

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30897811
Varsho c422112.268
P.Smith dh411212.237
Marte 2b402000.252
Walker 1b400000.195
Peralta lf411103.233
McCarthy rf221021.227
Thomas cf310011.283
Perdomo ss301011.214
Hager 3b100011.154
a-Luplow ph111300.175
Ellis 3b000010.154

Kansas City021003000_690
Arizona11010500x_890

a-homered for Hager in the 6th.

LOB_Kansas City 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Merrifield (7), Benintendi (5), Melendez (2), Varsho (10), Perdomo (3). HR_Melendez (3), off Gallen; Varsho (8), off Heasley; Peralta (8), off Heasley; Luplow (6), off Clarke; P.Smith (6), off Clarke. RBIs_Melendez 3 (7), Witt Jr. (18), Blanco 2 (2), Varsho (21), Peralta (20), Luplow 3 (13), P.Smith 2 (21). CS_Merrifield (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, Blanco); Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Varsho 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 9; Arizona 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Witt Jr.. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Walker.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana; Merrifield, Santana); Arizona 2 (Perdomo; Varsho, Perdomo, Varsho).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Heasley543365834.73
Garrett, H, 11-312211164.61
Clarke, L, 1-1, BS, 1-32-333301226.46
Speier210014332.76
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen51-376624962.22
Mantiply, W, 2-02-31000060.51
Ramirez, H, 10100012173.20
Kennedy, H, 7100000143.72
Melancon, S, 10-11110001177.04

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2, Mantiply 2-2. WP_Heasley, Gallen, Mantiply.

Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_3:09. A_12,616 (48,686).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

