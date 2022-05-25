|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|9
|6
|3
|7
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.327
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Dozier rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Melendez c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.259
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|O'Hearn dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Blanco cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.286
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|7
|8
|11
|Varsho c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.268
|P.Smith dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.237
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.233
|McCarthy rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.227
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|Perdomo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Hager 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|a-Luplow ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.175
|Ellis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Kansas City
|021
|003
|000_6
|9
|0
|Arizona
|110
|105
|00x_8
|9
|0
a-homered for Hager in the 6th.
LOB_Kansas City 4, Arizona 6. 2B_Merrifield (7), Benintendi (5), Melendez (2), Varsho (10), Perdomo (3). HR_Melendez (3), off Gallen; Varsho (8), off Heasley; Peralta (8), off Heasley; Luplow (6), off Clarke; P.Smith (6), off Clarke. RBIs_Melendez 3 (7), Witt Jr. (18), Blanco 2 (2), Varsho (21), Peralta (20), Luplow 3 (13), P.Smith 2 (21). CS_Merrifield (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Dozier, Blanco); Arizona 3 (P.Smith, Varsho 2). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 9; Arizona 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Witt Jr.. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Walker.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana; Merrifield, Santana); Arizona 2 (Perdomo; Varsho, Perdomo, Varsho).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heasley
|5
|4
|3
|3
|6
|5
|83
|4.73
|Garrett, H, 1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|4.61
|Clarke, L, 1-1, BS, 1-3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|22
|6.46
|Speier
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|33
|2.76
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|5
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|96
|2.22
|Mantiply, W, 2-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.51
|Ramirez, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.20
|Kennedy, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.72
|Melancon, S, 10-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|7.04
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 2-2, Mantiply 2-2. WP_Heasley, Gallen, Mantiply.
Umpires_Home, Tom Hallion; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_3:09. A_12,616 (48,686).
