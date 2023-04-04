|Arizona
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Machado dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ph-dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Carroll lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|McCarthy rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perdomo ss
|1
|3
|1
|3
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Azocar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|000
|013
|040
|—
|8
|San Diego
|010
|220
|001
|—
|6
E_Herrera (1), García (1). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rojas (1), Perdomo (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Soto (1). HR_Cruz (1), Bogaerts (3), Grisham (2). SB_Thomas (1), McCarthy (2), Perdomo (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1). SF_Rojas (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). S_Perdomo (1).
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Darvish 2 (McCarthy,Perdomo).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:55. A_34,542 (40,222).
