ArizonaSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31897Totals376105
Rojas 3b3132Grisham cf5111
Marte 2b5010Soto lf5120
Gurriel Jr. dh4001Machado dh1000
Walker 1b4000Cruz ph-dh4111
Carroll lf5000Bogaerts ss4222
McCarthy rf3220Cronenworth 2b4130
Thomas cf3100Carpenter 1b3000
Perdomo ss1313Nola c3011
Herrera c3121Dahl rf3000
Azocar rf0000
Odor ph1000
Kim 3b4000

Arizona0000130408
San Diego0102200016

E_Herrera (1), García (1). DP_Arizona 0, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rojas (1), Perdomo (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Soto (1). HR_Cruz (1), Bogaerts (3), Grisham (2). SB_Thomas (1), McCarthy (2), Perdomo (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1). SF_Rojas (1), Gurriel Jr. (1). S_Perdomo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Arizona
Gallen675413
Ginkel W,1-0100001
Jameson S,1-1231112
San Diego
Darvish531143
Crismatt133321
Tapia H,1100000
García L,0-1 BS,0-11-324410
Honeywell Jr.12-310001

HBP_Darvish 2 (McCarthy,Perdomo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:55. A_34,542 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you