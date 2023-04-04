|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|7
|5
|Rojas 3b
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.300
|Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Carroll lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|McCarthy rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Thomas cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Perdomo ss
|1
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.500
|Herrera c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.286
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|6
|10
|5
|2
|6
|Grisham cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Soto lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Machado dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|a-Cruz ph-dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.409
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Carpenter 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Nola c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Dahl rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Azocar rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Odor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Kim 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Arizona
|000
|013
|040_8
|9
|1
|San Diego
|010
|220
|001_6
|10
|1
a-homered for Machado in the 4th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th.
E_Herrera (1), García (1). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rojas (1), Perdomo (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Soto (1). HR_Cruz (1), off Gallen; Bogaerts (3), off Gallen; Grisham (2), off Jameson. RBIs_Rojas 2 (2), Perdomo 3 (4), Herrera (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Nola (1), Cruz (1), Bogaerts 2 (7), Grisham (2). SB_Thomas (1), McCarthy (2), Perdomo (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1). CS_McCarthy (1). SF_Rojas, Gurriel Jr.. S_Perdomo.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte, Gurriel Jr., Walker 2, Herrera); San Diego 5 (Cruz, Nola, Dahl, Kim 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 14; San Diego 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Thomas, Carpenter. GIDP_Thomas, Marte.
DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter; Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|7
|5
|4
|1
|3
|86
|7.59
|Ginkel, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|10.13
|Jameson, S, 1-1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|38
|3.00
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish
|5
|3
|1
|1
|4
|3
|91
|1.80
|Crismatt
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|28
|16.88
|Tapia, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|6.00
|García, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|21
|15.43
|Honeywell Jr.
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|26
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 2-2. HBP_Darvish 2 (McCarthy,Perdomo).
Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_2:55. A_34,542 (40,222).
