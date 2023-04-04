ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3189775
Rojas 3b313210.300
Marte 2b501001.167
Gurriel Jr. dh400100.208
Walker 1b400010.286
Carroll lf500003.261
McCarthy rf322010.188
Thomas cf310020.000
Perdomo ss131310.500
Herrera c312111.286

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals37610526
Grisham cf511101.238
Soto lf512000.190
Machado dh100001.250
a-Cruz ph-dh411101.091
Bogaerts ss422200.409
Cronenworth 2b413000.190
Carpenter 1b300010.231
Nola c301110.250
Dahl rf300000.111
Azocar rf000000.286
b-Odor ph100000.143
Kim 3b400003.294

Arizona000013040_891
San Diego010220001_6101

a-homered for Machado in the 4th. b-grounded out for Azocar in the 9th.

E_Herrera (1), García (1). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 6. 2B_Rojas (1), Perdomo (2), Cronenworth 2 (2), Soto (1). HR_Cruz (1), off Gallen; Bogaerts (3), off Gallen; Grisham (2), off Jameson. RBIs_Rojas 2 (2), Perdomo 3 (4), Herrera (1), Gurriel Jr. (1), Nola (1), Cruz (1), Bogaerts 2 (7), Grisham (2). SB_Thomas (1), McCarthy (2), Perdomo (1), Marte (1), Rojas (1). CS_McCarthy (1). SF_Rojas, Gurriel Jr.. S_Perdomo.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 5 (Marte, Gurriel Jr., Walker 2, Herrera); San Diego 5 (Cruz, Nola, Dahl, Kim 2). RISP_Arizona 4 for 14; San Diego 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Gurriel Jr., Thomas, Carpenter. GIDP_Thomas, Marte.

DP_San Diego 2 (Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter; Cronenworth, Bogaerts, Carpenter).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen675413867.59
Ginkel, W, 1-01000011110.13
Jameson, S, 1-1231112383.00
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish531143911.80
Crismatt1333212816.88
Tapia, H, 1100000126.00
García, L, 0-1, BS, 0-11-3244102115.43
Honeywell Jr.12-310001262.45

Inherited runners-scored_Honeywell Jr. 2-2. HBP_Darvish 2 (McCarthy,Perdomo).

Umpires_Home, Ron Kulpa; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_2:55. A_34,542 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you